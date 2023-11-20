How to make a pōhutukawa Christmas wreath

Nothing says 'Kiwi Christmas' quite like a pōhutukawa Christmas Wreath:

To make:

Create a wreath using a metal embroidery hoop as the base, or a double loop of sturdy wire. Cover the base with thin, bendy branches and sturdier greenery, overlapping as you go, and bind together with wire.

The details: Sketch Requin chair $628 from Soren Liv, sorenliv.com; wreath by Georgie Malyon from Greenpoint Studios, greenpoint.co.nz; wall painted in Resene 'Soothe'. Styling: Kendyl Middelbeek

When the base is completed, layer bunches of leaves and long-lasting berries, by poking them into the branches on the base or hot-glueing in place. Add some pōhutukawa blooms last.

BELINDA MERRIE/NZ HOUSE AND GARD/Stuff This wreath makes for a truly Kiwi Christmas.

Don't worry about keeping everything neat; wild and whimsical is just fine. An asymmetric wreath with pōhutukawa blooms grouped to one side is effective.

We used:

Polymer clay to create the ceramic garland.

Use letter stamps or inscribe freehand with the pointy tip of a chopstick.

Once baked, sand to smooth.

Glaze to seal and, when dry, thread with ribbon and affix to garland.