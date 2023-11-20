How to make a pōhutukawa Christmas wreath
Nothing says 'Kiwi Christmas' quite like a pōhutukawa Christmas Wreath:
To make:
Create a wreath using a metal embroidery hoop as the base, or a double loop of sturdy wire. Cover the base with thin, bendy branches and sturdier greenery, overlapping as you go, and bind together with wire.
When the base is completed, layer bunches of leaves and long-lasting berries, by poking them into the branches on the base or hot-glueing in place. Add some pōhutukawa blooms last.
Don't worry about keeping everything neat; wild and whimsical is just fine. An asymmetric wreath with pōhutukawa blooms grouped to one side is effective.
We used:
Polymer clay to create the ceramic garland.
Use letter stamps or inscribe freehand with the pointy tip of a chopstick.
Once baked, sand to smooth.
Glaze to seal and, when dry, thread with ribbon and affix to garland.