How to become a furniture flipper

We've taken an old bookcase, broken, covered in stickers and painted with black oil based paint, and transformed it into a bright new bookshelf.

If you’re handy with a paintbrush, love crafts, or are even just uninspired by contemporary designs, flipping furniture can be a great way to satisfy your desires.

A way to give old furniture a new lease on life; this form of upcycling involves transforming something old into something new and covetable.

Flipping takes upcycling to the next level, as it involves selling your creation for cash.

So if you’re serious about flipping furniture to make money, you’re best to start with honing your upcycling skills, before moving into marketing your products. Still keen? Consider these tips.

Juan Smith Got a knack for creative vision and handy with a paintbrush? Furniture flipping could be for you.

Take stock and research

First, take a moment to consider what your skills are, what resources are available to you, and simply what you like best. This is a creative endeavour, after all.

Do chairs speak to you? What’s for sale right now? Can you easily envision a new life for a chest of drawers? Take a scroll through TradeMe or Facebook Marketplace, or maybe even your own house, and see what begs transformation.

Skills, space and resources

Next, do consider your skills. If you have any practical art or building skills, the learning curve will be smaller for you than someone starting from the ground up, so maybe you could attempt pieces that are more difficult, like armoires, for example.

Then, consider the space you have. Where can you do your upcycling work? Do you have a garage or an outdoor covered area? You will need a place to sand down and repaint items, where they can dry without getting wet.

Finally, consider your resources. Do you have a practical family member who might be willing to lend their skills for parts of the job, or share their knowledge if you have questions?

It’s okay if you don’t, and in that case, you may want to head to YouTube to educate yourself, as there’s a wealth of content there from other people who have trod the path before you.

Leave space to capitalise

Because you want to flip your products, you need to pick something that you’re going to make over but not invest a ridiculous amount of time in.

So if you’re a first-time flipper, wooden objects like chairs and chests of drawers are a nice, easy place to start.

Julian Hochgesang Wooden furniture such as a chest of drawers is a great first project. Sanding any fine details will take some patience, but with a fresh coat of paint and maybe even some new handles, you can give your piece a totally new look.

Keep in mind that anything involving fabric will require you to learn upholstery skills, so that velvet chaise longue might be tempting to recover, but the time you invest may make any sale commercially unviable.

When shopping for your pieces, it goes without saying that you want to try to pick up bargains. Be sure to thoroughly check any furniture pieces for signs of borer before you bring them home.

Decide on your look

What kind of design treatment do you want to give your creations? Is there a particular aesthetic that you love to create?

Whilst you may find that different pieces beget different transformations, if there’s a specific furniture item, design era or interior style that will unite all of your products, this will help your brand to stand out and seem more unified later on.

If you’d like to create a vintage look, chalk paint is great for creating a rustic finish. Stencils and decoupage can also add interesting elements to

It may be tempting to just buy test pots, but you will need a gloss or semi-floss paint finish for your creations, and these are usually only available in larger sized quantities. So plan ahead and choose carefully.

Julien Pier Belanger Head to your local op-shops to see if you can pick up a bargain to transform. Or if you’re doing a roadtrip over summer, keep an eye out for secondhand stores in smaller towns, you might just uncover a gem.

Do your first upcycling projects

Time to get your first project or two under your belt. If you’re starting with anything wooden and repainting, do make sure to take the time to adequately sand off all the old varnish, even though it’s boring and laborious, as it will make for a much smoother re-coat of paint.

An electric sander can be a real time saver, but you will still need to use sandpaper around more delicate features, such as fixed drawer handles and any finely carved wooden areas. Don’t use an electric sander on cane.

If you’re planning on doing upholstery-based projects, you may find that tools like a rotary cutter and large plastic cutting mat are invaluable, as well as an electric staple gun. After a day of operating a manual staple gun, you will soon see what I mean.

You’ll learn a lot on your first time through, but some areas to look out for are with drawer handles and seat padding.

Kari Shea Unless you’re feeling dead keen, for your first few flips, painting-based projects will be easier than learning upholstery skills.

If you’re replacing the handles on a chest of drawers, do check that the holes or format to fix the handle on the inside is compatible with what is there, before you fall in love.

When it comes to seat padding, you’ll discover that upholstery foam is expensive. Though it does need to replaced about every 10 years or if it is crumbling to the touch or water-damaged, the feel of foam that is still in an acceptable condition can be enhanced by a simple layer of quilt batting over the top. Simply fix in place with aerosol glue and continue with your upholstery process.

Prepare your platform

Now you’ve done the hard work and have some flips to offer to market, you’re going to need a channel for selling your wares.

Facebook Marketplace or Trade Me are popular places to sell such items, and you may also want to set up your own Facebook or Instagram account to support your brand.

Here you can showcase your before-and-after transformations, get your network behind your new project, and also find out about local events such as farmers’ or craft markets in your area where you could bring some of your pieces to show off.