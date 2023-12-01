Gross reason your clothes are coming out of the washing machine still dirty

Holly Drummond knew right away why her white top came out marked.

A﻿ woman has discovered her mother's front loader washing machine has never been cleaned, after a white top came out of the wash with greyish splotches all over it.

Holly Drummond knew instantly why her top was stained so she set about cleaning the appliance to prevent the problem happening again.

She shared the process she used to clean her mum's washing machine in a TikTok video.

The Pilbara, Western Australia local then showed a panel at the bottom right corner of the machine, which she opened to reveal a tube and a filter.

"You need to empty the water first through this tube," she said before placing an empty container under the tube.

When Drummond opened the tube, water with large flakes of soap scrud poured out.

"Oh that's foul," she said.

Next up was the filter, which still had plenty of dirty water in it when opened﻿ and was full of detergent and lint build-up from years of never being cleaned.

To clean the filter, she scrubbed it with a toothbrush under running water.

Before putting the filter back in the appliance, Drummond cleaned the area around it with a cleaning spray and paper towel.

The next step was the door seal, which she cleaned with a spray and a cloth, and then it was time to scrub the detergent dispenser with a toothbrush.

"I normally use a bit of bleach but I don't have any at the moment," she said.

Finally, Drummond instructed her TikTok followers to put the washing machine on a drum clean cycle, though admitted she accidently put the machine on the quilt/duvet cycle (which would still give the drum a good wash regardless).

"Now I just need to get all the stains out of this," Drummond said holding up her stained white top.

The washing machine cleaning video was welcomed by many who were due to clean their own appliance.

"I NEEDED to see this. Have a weird grey stain on a new white blouse," a woman said.

"Cleaning mine now. thankyou!﻿" one wrote.

"This is my front loader thanks so much been wanting to do a clean of it," another said.

