Kitchen of the Week: Classic 1930s reno wins big

This kitchen, designed by Shane George, is part of the major, award-winning renovation of a house in Remuera, Auckland.

The design for this kitchen formed part of a major renovation of a unique 1930s house in Remuera Auckland, which won a Gold award in the 2020 Master Builders House of the Year awards for Blackbird Projects.

Kitchen designer Shane George says his brief was for a traditional-style kitchen with classic, understated detailing. The owners wanted it split into two separate, but connected spaces; in effect two kitchens – the first, a semi-concealed area containing most of the food storage, and where the bulk of meals are prepared; and the second, a fully functioning “front” kitchen, albeit more of an entertaining hub, connected to the dining and living areas.

George says the first task was determining the location of the dividing wall between the two kitchens, making sure each area could function independently, while maintaining a flow between both spaces.

JAMIE COBEL Designer Shane George says wanted their kitchen to be classic, with understated detailing in keeping with the 1930s era of the house.

Appliance selection and location was also critical to the function of the kitchen. So attention was given to zoning of the areas and the tasks to be performed, therein.

“This dictated the exact location of appliances, sinks and storage options,” the designer says.

Included in the main, open-plan kitchen area is a bar, complete with a beverage fridge, hot-water tap and sink.

JAME COBEL The house, which has been extensively remodelled for modern living, has a grand presence in the street.

JAMIE COBEL The main part of the kitchen features honed Carrara benchtops and matching splashback.

“Honed Carrara marble was selected for the ‘show kitchen’ benchtops and splashback, while in the ‘prep’ kitchen, the main workbench is engineered stone, chosen for its hardwearing properties.

“A simple, flat-panel cabinetry design, finished in a satin mid-grey, is used for the doors and panels, and is accented by the aged-metal coating to the rangehood and bar.”

George says the result is not only in keeping with the bungalow design, but also is a timeless working-living space that will retain its relevance for many years to come.

JAMIE COBEL A bar area with a beverage fridge, hot tap and sink in on the right of the main kitchen.

JAMIE COBEL There is a full-size refrigerator, additional ovens, cooktop and butler's sink in the second kitchen.