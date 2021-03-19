Kitchen of the Week: No frills for workingman's cottage in Te Awamutu

Designed to complement a 100-year-old workingman's cottage in Te Awamutu, this kitchen by Mark Bruce of Designmarked features painted T,G & V panelling on cabinet doors and drawers.

What’s the best way to update a kitchen in a 100-year-old workingman’s cottage?

The owners of this cottage in Te Awamutu wanted to retain the typical, understated, no-frills look of their home, but they also wanted all the comforts of modern living, says designer Mark Bruce of Designmarked in Cambridge.

“The original kitchen had long gone but the southeast wall location was still being used – the kitchen had a simple L-shape design with a dining table,” he says. “However, the open design wasn’t going to work for the clients who wanted a scullery-type set-up with open shelving and small appliances to be used in-situ.”

SUPPLIED Designer Mark Bruce says the kitchen was a unique brief for Designmarked - a step away from the firm's more contemporary work - but "fun to do, and the right result for the client".

Bruce says the space was not large enough to consider a closed-off scullery, but he was able to screen off half the kitchen with a short return for the fridge and pantry.

“This provided a simple, linear design and hid the open shelving and modern appliances from the dining and living areas.”

Because the owners wanted the kitchen to be themed to the era of the house, the cabinets were painted in Resene Half Tuna, with T, G & V panelling to the doors and drawers. Rimu rescued from the renovation adds warmth to the blue palette. This was used to create 50mm-thick open shelving.

Rimu also features on trim and feature “cross legs” that bookend the cabinets

“Special consideration had to be given to an original wall unit,” Bruce says. “This was restored and washed with the wall colour, Resene Half Silver Chalice. The unit sits at the beginning of the kitchen, providing good storage as well as aesthetics in keeping with the era.”

There is now direct access, via a glazed door, to a barbecue area on a new deck. The door ensures the small space is flooded with natural light.

SUPPLIED The main work benchtop is 950mm, but the benchtop with the wok burner is 10mm lower to make cooking easier.

“We added a small window next to the hob for natural light onto the small appliance task zone.”

Bruce says the clients cooking preference led them to a dedicated Fisher & Paykel gas wok burner. “The trivet height, the clients’ height and their wok size required the bench to be lowered to 850mm. This lowered height allowed for good clearance for small appliances below the open shelving on the west wall.”

A secondary sink was placed in the corner of this bench so the small appliance area could be fully utilised. The main sink bench is 950mm providing a comfortable working height preferred by the clients.

SUPPLIED The original wall unit was retained in the renovation. It was washed with the wall colour, Resene Silver Chalice, which gives it a distressed finish.

Benchtops are Laminex Solid Surface in the colour Chalk.

Bruce says the traditionally styled kitchen was a break away from his more typical contemporary work: “It was a unique brief for us and not our normal style of kitchen, but it was fun to do and the right result for the client and their home.”