Farewell to Tupperware, and parties that were peer pressure on steroids

OPINION: Forlorn and alone in my kitchen pantry right now is one small square-ish Tupperware container with a light blue lid, dating to circa 1975.

The news that the brand will no longer be sold in New Zealand makes me treasure it just a little bit. But not overly.

I did already value it for its lasting power, airtightness, and sheer ugly practicality. But the fact is, the container belongs to my mum, and I’ll return it the next time I see her.

Tupperware is the original brand for convenient plastic food storage, and many will probably still say it’s the best. But these days, my jumbled “Tupperware” drawers are mostly full of Sistema lunchboxes and used Thai takeaway containers in medium and large.

I did once own a tall rectangular Tupperware container for rice, but I lost it in one of many house moves or separations (life is complicated).

So who will shed a tear for the end of Tupperware in Aotearoa? I suspect, in truth, not many.

Most women of a certain age (my age), and the occasional convention-challenging man, have attended Tupperware parties in our time.

We were reeled in with the promise of a night out, some gentle mid-week socialising, maybe a few snacks prepared by the host and lovingly displayed on a plastic tray.

supplied Tupperware got a bit zanier with its colours, but there’s only so much you can do to try to make plastic attractive.

But I always came away thinking: What the heck?

The pressure to buy was breathtaking. Who, other than a true sociopath, has ever attended a Tupperware party and left without purchasing? This multi-level-marketing malarkey is peer pressure on steroids.

Awash in a sea of pity, guilt and sheer hopelessness, I usually walked away with my small purchase of an over-priced kitchen “essential”.

What on earth is wrong with leaving the rice in the bag it came in, a practice I have continued without harm ever since I eventually lost my dedicated Tupperware container?

TUPPERWARE I do not want to pay $349 for plastic containers, no matter what the nostalgia associated with the brand.

The fact is this stuff is not cheap. When cheese is $21.50 a kilogram, and my winter power bill is making me gasp, I do not want to pay $349 for a 14-piece pantry storage set. I don’t care if the containers do stack on top of each other.

One does need plastic storage, there’s no getting away from it.

And for some years, I’ve preferred the Sistema brand. If I’m buying a product that’s basically made from oil, and that takes hundreds of years to break down in landfill, I at least want to feel good about it being a Kiwi-started company (though since bought by a US brand), with the product made in New Zealand.

Matthew O'Hagan and Courtney Naismith It's hard to believe this beautiful chandelier is made out of old coffee stirrers.

When my high school-aged kids need a 2-litre lunchbox without any decoration whatsoever, the $5 a box price is right.

It’s amazing, really, that Tupperware ever sold us their concept of a “party”. You could at least say there’s no hangover the next morning, but with your wallet screaming in your back pocket, it’s still not a happy time.

So while this may be a sad day for nostalgia-loving plasticware lovers, I suspect those numbers are dwindling by the day.