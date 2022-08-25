The classic Tupperware every 1980s Kiwi home had - and which ones are now worth some $$

Tupperware may have closed the lid on New Zealand, but our nostalgia for the stuff is as strong as Mrs Maisel's.

In 2021, long before anyone knew they’d be pulling out of New Zealand, the execs at Tupperware had a brainwave: tap into the brand’s biggest selling point, nostalgia.

They even teamed up with everyone's favourite nostalgia comedy, Amazon's The Marvelous Mrs Maisel, to sell the idea, with their pastel plastic Wonderlier range appearing in a February episode of the show.

The episode brought back one of my favourite Tupperware party memories – the Tupperware rep would encourage the guests to turn the Tupperware into something silly, like a hat or handbag, and the best "creation" would win a prize (usually Tupperware).

You can still buy the reproduction Wonderlier range made for Mrs Maisel at Tupperware; its retro charms cannot be denied. But did you also know that original pieces can fetch a bit of cash online?

According to Trade Me, there’s never been a better time to sell your vintage Tupperware if you have any.

Tupperware searches soared 712% on Wednesday, making it one of the most trending items, with close to 700 listings for Tupperware on the site.

AMAZON PRIME/Supplied Tupperware on The Marvelous Mrs Masiel – the brand relaunched a retro range on the back of this episode of the award-winning comedy.

The most expensive listing was a full modern, modular set, for $310, but there were also classic cereal containers, and shakers up for grabs too, in the $20-$15 range.

A listing for a funky red Indian-style spice container was seeking $80 to buy now, while a pair of 70s orange cereal keepers, with pop lids, was priced at $45.

There were also a few of the Tupperware miniature keychains for sale on the site, which were often given away at the parties as prizes or hostess gifts.

Here are some of our favourite classic Tupperware pieces from the 60s, 70s and 80s – did your home have at least one of these?

A Shape-O-Ball toy was passed along from me to my bro and down through all our cousins.

AMAZON PRIME/Supplied The classic lunchbox was a feature of many 80s kids’ school bags.

The compartment lunch box, a plastic version of the bento box, with room for a sarnie, your apple slices and a piece of cake (if you were lucky). It’s a smaller version of the beloved organiser, with its little lift out tray.

Nothing says retro quite like orange plastic. These Astro containers, with their little design on the side, are now sought-after Tupperware. They’d make a nice set with the retro lidded jugs, also in orange plastic, which Tupperware has started making again, in more demure pastels.

I would bet cash money that every single Kiwi home had a set of these measuring cups, one of the cheapest things to buy at a Tupperware party. Ours were brown plastic.

We had a set of shakers to match, with the funny little widget in it, to help mix up the liquid diet food powder that the shakers were designed for. God bless the 80s.

At about the same time, every junk draw in the nation had this “handy” duo rattling about in it too: an egg separator and a melon baller. Truly, the diet industry and the plastic kitchenware industry were a match made in foodie hell.

Much more exciting for most Kiwi kids were the iceblock makers, which meant a ready supply of “popsicles” all summer long.

I don’t know how many rubbery eggs I ate out of the bottom of one of these containers, but I know my mum rued the day my microwave experiments lead me to discover you could “fry” eggs in these if you added enough butter.

They were also cool enough for storing sugar, coffee, tea bags and milo for “display” on the kitchen counter.

We had one of these pick-a-deli containers for some reason, which is how I know you can fit about five pickled eggs, or 20 pickled onions, in them and that they will last at the back of the fridge untouched for about 14 years.