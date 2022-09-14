The internet thinks you've been loading your dishwasher wrong

There's no one right way to do it, but you could stack your washer more efficiently.

We don’t have a dishwasher in our house any more.

We did have one briefly some time during the 90s, but we quickly stopped living out of the cupboards and living out of it instead.

That led to never knowing if what was in there was clean or not, and just rewashing whatever was in there to be safe. At one point there were a couple of Tupperware containers that had been accidentally rewashed in there so many times, they’d almost disintegrated.

It was also hit or miss – depending on who stacked the thing, and whether they filled the soap and rinse aid dispensers – what got properly washed.

When it finally broke down, we just ditched the thing, and never looked back. But proper dishwasher etiquette could have eased our mechanical washing worries.

Over on TikTok, where #dishwasher has more than 750 million views, what that etiquette should be is a hot topic. Opinions seem oddly divided along gender lines – #menloadingdishwashers has 8 million views alone.

But the really big topic is dishwasher hacks. My personal favourite being the world-shaking discovery that some models have extra wheels, or a lifting mechanism, to raise the upper rack and give you more room below for taller items.

Where Dish-Tok fails though, is in providing a definitive way to load the dang things. It seems like a style thing, whether you’re a cavalier stacker, a fastidious finagler, or a tentative tucker.

Most agree that plates go on the bottom and that glasses and cups on top – but disagree vehemently on whether bowls should be up there too. The jury is also out on cutlery – should it be blades and tines up for a better clean, or handle up, so you’re not touching the eating end when you’re putting them away?

I sought the advice of some experts to settle the debate. Is there really one ‘best’ way to load a dishwasher?

Kylie Klein Nixon/Stuff Some newer models of dishwasher allow you to change the position of the upper rack.

No, is the short answer – the ‘best’ method varies from machine to machine. "Your model will dictate how you stack it. For example a dish drawer is going to be very different from a standard washer,” says Consumer NZ product test writer Erin Bennett.

There are a few ‘golden rules’ however: "The most important thing is to stack your dishwasher so that the water can get to everything."

That means not overloading the machine, or laying anything flat (which can block water circulation). Make sure your plates and utensils can’t ‘nest’ together, as water won’t get to the dirt through the gaps.

One of Bennett’s tips is to "make sure your heavily soiled items are in the bottom basket and facing inwards, so that the spray arm can directly spray water at them". Really dirty items should go “towards the centre back of the bottom basket. This tends to be the warmer part of the dishwasher with a more intense clean,” she wrote.

Kylie Klein Nixon/Stuff Plates at an angle, to help them dry, using the tines to keep them separate using the tines (prongs). Don’t double stack the plates – over filling machines leads to dirty plates, with cooked-on grime.

You should scrape your plates of any leftovers, but rinsing is generally agreed to be a waste of time and water – many models have a rinse cycle, and the caustic detergents and the long cleaning time should take care of anything on your plates, as long as the dishwasher isn’t too full.

Bennett says the most controversial stacking question is cutlery and whether it goes in points up or down. “We say put sharp items in points down, spoons can go either way up. When we posted this on our Facebook page, people said it was because it's unsanitary. That's not why we make that recommendation - it's because of safety, so you're not accidentally reaching into the washer and poking yourself with a knife."

Bennett advises against washing anything wooden in the dishwasher, as items might warp and crack. That goes for any knives with bone or wooden handles, too. Cast iron, silverware, copper and brass pots, pans and utensils should also be hand-washed, as the detergent can lift protective surfaces on these metals, leaving them discoloured or prone to rust.

Kylie Klein Nixon/Stuff Make sure nothing’s so tall that it stops the rotating spray arms from spinning – they are what gets the water to your dishes. Consumer recommends points down on your utensils (unlike me) to avoid accidental stabbing.

Plastics should go in the top drawer to help avoid warping in the heat (beware of ‘intensive’ cycles) – though some guides say you shouldn't put plastic containers in the dishwasher at all, as the washing can make the plastic brittle, and possibly cause leaching.

The potential for damage is "also to do with the detergents,” says Bennett. “They're a bit more caustic than your average hand dishwashing liquid. They've got a tough job to do.”

Celebrity cook Annabelle White keeps any delicate kitchenware out for handwashing. “I don’t put food processor bowls, Tupperware, large bowls or anything fab, like precious china or great steak knives, in the dishwasher.”

She grew up in a bedroom next kitchen area, so the sound of a dishwasher working at night has “the most calming and reassuring emotional connection” for her.

“I love dishwashers, but have never done any of the more bizarre stuff like cooking salmon in tin foil parcels in it, or putting dishcloths in there to clean,” says White. (Yes, there was a trend for a while there to cook food in the dishwasher sous vide style, in airtight plastic bags. Apparently it gets hot enough, and the washes take so long, it can actually cook food.)

Kylie Klein Nixon/Stuff Some items should just be washed by hand, including crystal, sharp knives, cast iron cookware and brass.

Nic Winslade, who has launched a cleaner-finding app called Kept, is happy “just as long as it’s not me doing [the dishwasher stacking]”. But her tips for getting the most out of your machine include:

1. Make sure nothing obstructs the spray arms from spinning.

2. Put mugs on an angle, not directly down, so they will dry better.

3. Add scrunched up tinfoil to cutlery draw/basket for more shiny, polished results. (This idea grew out of the foil-soda-and-salt polishing hack and at least sort of works, according to a chemist – but you might not to dishwash your silverware).

4. Stack casserole dishes or trays on an edge, not lying flat, so they won’t stop the water circulating.

5. Clean filters and seals regularly. There’s no magic hack for this, unfortunately.