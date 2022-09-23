Which kitchen and bathroom do you like best? It's time to have your say

This modern industrial kitchen designed by Natalie Du Bois is the NKBA Excellence in Design Supreme Kitchen for 2022. The island is wrapped in concrete - a layered design response the judges described as "magnificent".

Every year we get to see the most amazing kitchens designed in New Zealand by designers who are world standard – and we know this because they win international awards. Yep, they are that good. New Zealand is that good.

But that doesn’t necessarily mean you agree with the judges, which is why the National Kitchen and Bathroom Association of New Zealand (NKBA) would like to know what you are looking for in a new kitchen.

What rocks your boat? Do you love a pristine white kitchen or a black one? Maybe you love timber ply cabinetry, or traditional panel doors and a butcher’s block.

NKBA Take a look at the best New Zealand kitchens and bathrooms for 2022 - these are the inspiring award winners.

Voting has opened to find the best kitchen and bathroom in New Zealand for 2022 as voted by the New Zealand public. There are more than 90 kitchens and bathrooms to view online.

The People’s Choice Awards, as they are known, are run annually by the NKBA. Voting is managed via an online platform which allows for only one vote per person per category. Voters can choose their favourite bathroom and their favourite kitchen.

SUPPLIED Jordyn Baldwin’s ‘Rural Homestead’ kitchen won the People’s Choice Award last year.

The kitchens were all entries to the 2022 NKBA Excellence in Design Awards, which were held in July 2022. The Supreme winner, decided by a panel of NKBA judges in July, was Natalie Du Bois of Du Bois Designer Kitchens & Interiors.

In an outstanding display, Du Bois won best kitchen and bathroom. Her magnificent kitchen was a modern, industrial space, designed for a family of five. It includes a butler’s pantry and a dedicated bar for entertaining,

The designer’s supreme bathroom design was a moody and textural guest bathroom that played on clean curves and rough, edgy elements.

SUPPLIED This is Natalie Du Bois' "dark and moody" Supreme Bathroom featuring exposed "rockface". The vanity top is Bengal black stone. Grooves create a rock edge to the bench.

Suzie Restieaux, executive officer of NKBA, says the People’s Choice Awards are always valued by the industry and the designers who enter.

“It is fantastic to get an insight into what the public responds to and likes in a kitchen and bathroom design. The People’s Choice Awards are an opportunity for the designers to see what strikes a chord with everyday Kiwis, and also to get a different perspective from that of the esteemed NKBA judges.

“Over the years, it is not uncommon for the People’s Choice winners to be different from the NKBA Supreme winners. That is always a fascinating outcome.”

To vote visit: People's Choice Awards 2022 - NKBA.

Supplied Stefan Sonntag of Masterwood Joinery in Cromwell designed this winning kitchen for the Southern region of the NKBA. The steel legs on the bar top match the black structural I-beams that allow for the large, open interior.