'Go big or go home': Could you live with this award-winning yellow kitchen?

When the time was finally right for Ann and Matt Hay​ to undertake a renovation on their 1950s Ngaio, Wellington, home, after living in it “as is” for 10 years, they gave the interior designer a very unusual brief.

Ann told designer Katie Peck​, from Kurio: “I don’t want people to walk into this house and think it looks like anyone else’s house.” Further to that, she added: “I don’t want any white walls.”

Peck says she loved being able to play with colour and bounce around ideas that had been in her head for some time.

Together, they must have done something right: The home, with its yellow kitchen, teal living area and multiple hues elsewhere, has won the 2022 Resene residential interior colour maestro award.

Judges said: “Colour is used confidently, purposefully and courageously, lifting this home's interior and giving it distinction.

“Colour adds character to each space, imbuing each with its own unique personality to enjoy."

Ann, a netball umpire development officer, says the original goal for the renovation was to insulate and double-glaze the upstairs bedrooms, adding an ensuite and walk-in wardrobe. However, they ended up doing a much more extensive renovation, including a new kitchen and opening up the living area.

SUPPLIED Ann Hay, pictured with children Sarah, James, and Olivia, and husband Matt, says she’s “not creative” but loves colour.

“We’d waited so long it was looking really tired,” Ann says, “so the whole house got a refresh.”

She says her concept for the interior design was “a little bit funky but sophisticated at the same time”.

The yellow kitchen came about after not being able to find suitable tiles for a yellow accent in the splashback.

Helen Bankers Ann Hay loves the 1950s home’s art deco feel.

“I love yellow,” Ann says. “I can’t wear it with my colouring, but my phone is yellow, my bag is yellow...

“My husband is a bit more conservative than me. When they did the first coat of yellow with nothing else in there, he freaked a little bit. I said it’ll be fine once there’s a wooden bench top, white bench top, black cabinetry and the white splashback tiles.

“I love it because it essentially makes you smile. Well, apart from when there’s a big pile of dishes.”

The Hays live in the home with their three children; Sarah, 17, James, 14, and Olivia, 12.

Feedback from visitors has been good.

Helen Bankers The front door colour, Resene Rock Spray, was chosen so that guests would be “smiling before they even stepped inside”.

“People pretty much like it. I don’t know if they’d choose the colours themselves but noone has gone it looks terrible. They say, ‘Oh wow this is quite cool.’”

Ann says Matt, a lawyer, pretty much gave her free rein, but he did put his foot down about a few of her more out-there ideas.

“There were two things I really wanted to do. One was a particular lightshade in our bedroom and some really funky wallpaper in the downstairs toilet, and he just said no.”

They’re both happy with the outcome, and with the colour win, especially for the designer.

Helen Bankers “Each space makes you smile” was part of the design plan.

“Katie and Nikki [Burnet]​ at Kurio really enabled it to be tied together. Without them, I hate to think what it would look like. It was important that it flowed, was warm and not jarring, and they were experts in bringing all that together.”

Peck says she appreciated her client’s brief, and took a “go big or go home” approach.

“She really likes colour and was not afraid to be unique. It was really great not to be told ‘I want a white kitchen.’”

Helen Bankers The renovation was originally about insulating and double-glazing upstairs bedrooms, but became much broader.

Using an interior designer can help people make choices that are more bold than they would risk themselves, she says.

“Because people are stuck with it, and it’s a massive expense if they get it wrong. But, if you love it now, you’re still going to love it, especially if you’ve got some help in designing it – a professional designer gives them that confidence.”

Peck says the win is one of her first in interior design.

“People are now coming to us because we don’t do the cookie cutter design. We tailor to how the person lives in a house, and their personal style and how they want to feel in the spaces. That changes what we design.”

Helen Bankers Resene Unwind was used in the family bathroom, chosen to complement the overall colour palette.

The Resene competition colour entry, written by Burnet, details the design plan and colour choices:

“Because we had known colour would always be playing a massive part and creating such impact in this particular project, we used the base colours as the underlying feature for every decision that was made afterward; from furniture to window treatments, from wallpaper selections to the tones of the timber elements in the custom kitchen design.

“We were given a fairly open brief when it came to creating the base colour palette, so, inspired by our client’s effervescent, bright and bubbly personality, we decided to reflect that back in the colours of her home.”

For the Hays, the best part of the outcome is a home that feels “really homely”.

“This will be our long-term house until we downsize after children,” Ann says.

Colours used in this renovation