Christmas Sorted: How to deep-clean your oven in time for the biggest cooking day of the year

It's good to have a pristine oven to cook with on Christmas day... here's how to do it.

If you're anything like me, you never think about cleaning your oven if you can help it.

Then Christmas Day rolls round and Aunty Madge arrives.

She takes one look at the caked on grime on your oven window and declares it a personal insult to Baby Jesus himself to cook a turkey in that monstrosity.

No? Only me? Well, whatever the case, it's always better to start a big day of cooking with a fresh, clean appliance.

So, lets deep clean the oven ahead of the biggest cooking day of the year.

Kylie Klein Nixon/Supplied Gather your cleaning products for the oven – you might need a scraper and steel wool, depending on how dirty the oven is.

You will need:

Rubber gloves – a lot of oven cleaning materials are abrasive and dangerous.

Wire wool

A glass scraper

A degreaser or oven cleaning spray – you can use a commercial one, or make your own from baking soda and water, I used both.

White vinegar

A baking tray

Paper towels

2 x dishwasher tabs

A bath, or a soaking tray large enough to lie your oven racks flat in

Depending on how baked on the grime is, you may not need all of these items, but if you have any cooked on charcoal on the sides or bottom of your oven, or the glass on your oven door is no longer see-through, collect all of these things.

Step one: Get steamy

Kylie Klein Nixon/Supplied Make a steam bath with one part vinegar, three parts water. Let it loosen up the gunge.

If the grime in your oven is rock hard, you can loosen everything up – and limit how much cleaning product you need – by giving it a steam bath.

Fill a deep baking tray with 1 litre of water and a cup of white vinegar. Put it on the middle shelf, and crank your oven. Leave it to steam for at least two hours.

(FYI: you can use this same method on your microwave)

The steam will turn most of the charcoal into soft gunge, which is much easier to deal with than the hard stuff.

Step two: Take your oven apart

Kylie Klein Nixon/Supplied You can take your stove top apart, the wire racks out and the door off, on most models. Check with your manufacturer if in doubt.

Once the oven is cool enough to touch, turn it off at the wall and take it apart.

Most ovens are designed to be taken apart for cleaning.

Start by removing the wire racks and laying them in the bath with hot (preferably boiling) water and a couple of dishwasher tabs to soak.

Next, remove the glass from the inside of your oven door. Pop this in the sink.

Kylie Klein Nixon/Supplied Sparkling!

Then look at the latches holding your oven door in, and see if it can be removed – this will give you better access to the oven, and the nooks and crannies around the door.

Step three: Apply elbow grease

Once softened, the gunge inside your oven that can be easily scraped off the bottom and sides. Scrub what’s left away with some dish soap and the wire wool.

This might be all you need to do. Yay! Pat yourself on the back and pour yourself a festive mimosa. It’s what Aunt Madge would do.

If your oven is really grotty, you may need to do more.

Spray or smear the inside of the oven down with your de-greaser of choice, then quickly slap the paper towels against the sides and bottom of the oven, and spray or wet again.

Kylie Klein Nixon/Supplied You may need to scrape off any really hard baked on bits.

This will keep the cleaner where you want it. Leave it to work for at least 20 minutes.

This gives you time to tackle the glass door. And gunge on it should be soft from the steam, so try a bit of dish soap and the wire wool first.

You could also try this hack from TikTok, using a dishwasher tab – but word to the wise: wear gloves.

If this doesn’t get all the grime off, the scraper can do the rest.

Kylie Klein Nixon/Supplied Give the walls a good scrub with wire wool – I used Steelo pads as a little bit of dish soap helps.

Now tackle your wire racks.

Give them a scrub with the wire wool, if that doesn’t do the trick, get in there with the scraper. You should be able to get them back to near new-looks with these tools.

With a squirt of degreaser (or even your regular kitchen spray), go around the rubber seal on the door and get all the grime and bits out. Do this gently as you don’t want to damage or break the seal.

Step four: Tackle your stove top

You don't need to spend money on fancy cleaners to do a good job cleaning your stove top - here's how to use some pantry staples.

If you have glass, ceramic, induction, or other non-enamel or steel cook top, refer to your manufacturer’s guidelines for cleaning.

For enamel or steel stove tops, you can take the grates and surrounds off and soak them with the wire racks in the bath. If your stove has elements, remove them and set them aside – don’t get these wet as they are basically an electrical plug.

Make a paste from about a half cup of baking soda and a half cup of water. Smear this all around the gunge on the enamel of steel element surrounds. Leave this to soak for a couple of hours, then give it a scrub with the wire wool.

Step five: Put it all back together

Kylie Klein Nixon/Supplied Looking pretty clean and good to go – still a couple of baked on bits, but Aunt Madge probably won’t notice.

Give the outside a wipe down, and you’re good to go.

Roll on Chrimbo. Mimosas all round!