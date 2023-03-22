How Electric Home Design helps to create perfect kitchens

These days, we expect so much more from our homes in general and especially kitchens than we ever did in the past.

Deciding to build new or renovate your home is an incredibly exciting time. One of the most rewarding and complex rooms to design is the kitchen. It's also one of the biggest investments you'll make in your home, so it pays to consider how you want to use it, now and into the future, as this will guide your choices in layout, fixtures and fittings. After all, the kitchen is the beating heart of the home.

While deciding on the overall look and feel and choosing tapware, cabinetry and appliances is an exciting step, there is another, more critical aspect of the modern kitchen that savvy homeowners are now taking into account.

They're recognising its importance - right from the very beginning of the project, therefore avoiding unnecessary inconvenience and further expense later on. If you haven't guessed already, we're talking about the need for a successful electrical plan that has your quality of living at heart and sets you and your family up for the future.

A multifunctional space

These days, we expect so much more from our homes in general and especially kitchens than we ever did in the past.

Now we need everyday connectivity and functionality in a space that's increasingly multi-tasking, as a school homework, or work-from-home hub - as many of us have discovered in the past three years.

As the heart and the hub of the home, it's also a place for cooking with family, and entertaining friends.

"Working on a detailed blueprint with your designer and electrician, prior to beginning work on the build or renovation, can bring a huge benefit and will help you design a home that is deeply personal to you", confirms Sean Monk, Creative Director and Lead Technical Designer of Auckland based design company, Real Birds Interiors.

Key electrical considerations

Sean also advises considering the architecture of the home in some detail and to seek products that fit in seamlessly. "Electrical products complement the design of your space and enhance the overall functionality too."

With specialist products from PDL by Schneider Electric high on his go-to list, Sean says that electrical considerations should be a part of your materials palette, right 'off the bat', as it will enhance how you use, and ultimately enjoy the space. "Lighting is something that should be considered well in advance. It's worth bearing in mind that not only are LED downlights energy-efficient, they also help create the mood of the room for different times of the day," says Sean.

"It's also important not to treat lighting a room as just one big thing," he adds. You need to zero in on each area and see exactly what it needs - such as task lighting above a benchtop, or perhaps a motion sensor in your pantry or scullery, which turns the light on automatically when your hands are full!"

He points out that feature lighting is another vital ingredient. "It's a statement piece so let it make a statement!" he says.

With lighting taken care of, in the initial stages of designing a kitchen it's also essential to install enough power points in the right locations, according to which appliances you will be wanting to use, or have sitting on the benchtop, at any given time and surge protection is another feature homeowners should consider.

Safety first

A key consideration that many people forget about is their electrical switchboard. "Think of surge protection as a kind of investment you're making to help protect your expensive appliances against power surges."

Sean also recommends that you talk with your electrician early in the process to ensure your home's wiring and electrical switchboard are up to the task. "A few upgrades could mean better protection for you, your home and your loved ones and it really isn't all that expensive to do. Now, who wouldn't want that!"

Show off your unique style

"The PDL Iconic® collection of switches and power points are a favourite of mine as it's really versatile, with many colours and finishes to choose from there's something for everyone."

"The last thing you want is to design a gorgeous kitchen and then throw an ugly power point on the wall, we see this happen so often," he adds. "While the Iconic range looks really great and comes in four colours, I always recommend Iconic Styl and Iconic Essence," says Sean.

Cool to the touch, Iconic Styl features an extruded aluminium finish which has been designed to catch the light. It looks particularly stylish against modern splashbacks or gloss tiles. Iconic Essence on the other hand has a natural timber finish, which looks stunning harmonised with other natural building materials.

"The great thing about the Iconic collection is that, once the grids are installed by the electrician, it's safe and easy for the homeowner to just swap out the cover. Much like changing the cover of your phone. That means you can change the look and the feel of your switches and power points to match your style." explains Sean.

Kitchens that connect

When it comes to the ultimate in comfort and control, home automation is the new gold standard. It is well worth discussing with your electrician or builder early on so that you can budget accordingly. "You don't have to automate every single thing either, a few smart touches could really increase how much you enjoy the space" recommends Sean.

"The PDL Wiser™ Smart Home system is a scalable solution that doesn't require any special wiring. You'd be surprised how affordable it is to make your home work for you."

Imagine being able to tell your kitchen that it's "cooking time" and the benchtop lights and the exhaust fan turns on, unused lights and appliances around the home automatically turn off, and your favourite music starts playing. When it's "dinner time", the lights and devices in the kitchen turn off, the blinds close, ambient lighting turns on, and the kid's devices turn off.

With Electric Home Design, all these exciting features are available in a vast range, which means that you can choose solutions that work best for your home and lifestyle, and you can easily update as your needs change.

