Four of the dirtiest spots in your kitchen to tackle today

A plumber replaced some of our kitchen pipes last weekend, and what I saw when he pulled the pipes out from under the sink shocked me.

Inside each section was a thick layer of black mould and gunge. It hadn’t been enough to block the pipes at all, but it was there, lurking, just around the s-bend. Gross.

As professor of Food Safety and Microbiology at Massey University Steve Flint told me last year, we can “get too paranoid” about cleanliness in the home, but the kitchen is one place it’s important to be as clean as possible.

"[Mould] is bad, we know that, and where we're handling animal products such as raw meat in the kitchen, you can expect problems there as well.” So what are the dirtiest places in the kitchen, and what can we do about them?

READ MORE:

* The things in your home you're probably forgetting to clean

* Confusion around 'best before' dates leads to tonnes of food wastage every year

* Here's how long that 'best before' food should last



Brushes and cloths

Kylie Klein-Nixon/Stuff Kitchens can be germy hotspots - here are four places to tackle today.

Did you know that a 2014 study from the University of Arizona has found enteric bacteria in 89 per cent and E. coli in 25.6 per cent of kitchen tea-towels? Now you do.

Another study, this one in 2017, showed that some kitchen sponges could be home to more than 300 different species of bacteria and about 45 million microbes per square centimetre. Not all of these bugs will be dangerous, but some might be, and by not taking care of your kitchen cloths, you could be wiping them all over your kitchen and chopping boards.

Damp sponges and cloths have a multitude of tiny nooks and crannies where food particles can be trapped, turning it into a prime breeding ground for microbes.

Squeezing it out just won't cut it – you need to change your kitchen cloth every day, and hot wash them between use.

As for brushes and scrubbers, make sure there’s no food left between the bristles, and spray them with your preferred kitchen cleaner between use. If they get black between the bristles, you can try soaking them in vinegar, or a bleach and water solution, and rinse the black stuff away.

Between the stove and the cabinet

Kylie Klein-Nixon/Stuff This gap is a collector of food scraps and grease. Clean it regularly.

If your house is anything like mine, this little canyon is a food and splatter trap. You might not be able to see it, but there could be all sorts of grossness down there.

Pull your oven out at least once a week – or at least more frequently than you clean your stove, as it’s open to pests and vermin such as flies, cockroaches and even mice – and give it a good scrub down with your preferred kitchen cleaner. Lemon and vinegar works well here, and add a little baking soda if anything is baked on.

The fridge

Kylie Klein-Nixon/Stuff The gap between the fridge and the shelf could be a place for mould to grow.

Considering they’re a place to store food, fridges can be filthy places.

If you’ve ever worked in a commercial kitchen, you’ll know to store cooked food and food you eat raw up high, and foods you need to cook down low.

Putting meat and seafood below dairy and fresh produce stops juices leaking down onto something you might eat straight out of the fridge, like cheese, or an apple – although you should always wash fresh produce before eating it.

Fridges are moist and full of cellulose and sugars, so they can also be breeding grounds for moulds, even if they are cold. Mould will grow in the crevasses between the walls of the fridge and the shelves, as well as under that tub of mystery leftovers at the back of the fridge.

It’s a good idea to completely empty your fridge, remove the shelving and wash everything with warm soapy water once a month. Dry the shelves thoroughly before putting them back.

The sink

Kylie Klein Nixon/Stuff The sink is a place that needs cleaning often.

I’ve already described the black mould hell that was lurking down the drain in my kitchen. One way to combat this is to pour chemical drain cleaner down your plug hole once a month – noxious, but effective. A gentler chemical concoction, however, is vinegar, water and baking soda.

First, pour a jug of boiling water down the drain, follow it with half a cup of baking soda, then half a cup of vinegar. Pop the plug in and leave it for half an hour. Follow it up with another jug of boiling water. This will kill mould, move grease and crud along, and eliminate that musty water odour sinks sometimes have.