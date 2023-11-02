What's your favourite kitchen and bathroom out of 80 projects?

From beautiful stone to ply, these kitchens and bathrooms represent the very best of Kiwi design at the 2023 NKBA National Kitchen & Bathroom Awards.

Have black and white kitchens had their day? What about traditional kitchens with panel doors and drawers and turned legs on the island?

In the years the National Kitchen & Bathroom Association (NKBA) has been running the People’s Choice Awards, some things have not changed greatly. The vote invariably goes to “softer” designs – kitchens that don’t push the boundaries in terms of design and colour. And often, there’s a hint of the traditional in there.

That’s not to say the result will be similar this year, but now is the time to have your say – you can also vote for your favourite bathroom.

Supplied This stunning stone kitchen by Auckland designer Morgan Cronin was the NKBA Supreme Kitchen of the Year for 2023.

Voting for the People’s Choice Awards is open through to November 10, 2023, when the winning kitchen and bathroom will be announced.

We have already seen many of the featured projects – several have already won national awards this year. But all entries to the 2023 NKBA Excellence in Design Awards are eligible for People’s Choice Awards. That’s more than 80 designs.

Supplied Tauranga designer Chelsey Mathieson of Niche Design Co took out the major kitchen renovation award for this kitchen, which incorporates a home office behind sliding screen doors.

NKBA executive officer, Rachael Kwok, says: “We all know that art is subjective, and so too is design. Our esteemed judging panel have already chosen the winners, recognising the truly remarkable designs that have earned awards.

“Nevertheless, we are excited to hear the opinions of the people of New Zealand. We can’t wait to see which designs will come out on top.”

This year, the NKBA Supreme Kitchen of the Year Award went to a natural stone and timber kitchen over $120,000 designed by Morgan Cronin of Cronin Kitchens, Auckland. Chelsey Mathieson of Niche Design Co, won the NKBA Outstanding Renovation Award and Kitchen Distinction Award for a kitchen in the $90-$120k price range.

Supplied The Supreme Bathroom of the Year is a master ensuite designed by Davinia Sutton of Christchurch. It teams natural stone with brass accents.

Christchurch designer Davinia Sutton of Detail by Davinia Sutton won the Supreme Bathroom of the Year award for a master ensuite in a new contemporary home on the coast. She is also the NKBA Designer of the Year.

To vote for a favourite kitchen and bathroom design, visit the website.