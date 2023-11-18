Kiwis' favourite kitchen is sleek, $120k-plus beauty

Designer Jordana Gurney of Cube Dentro (pictured), a first-time NKBA award entrant, took out the People's Choice Award with this stunning kitchen featuring Dekton Natura on the peninsula, island and splashback.

We can all dream, even if we can’t all afford a kitchen as luxurious as this one by designer Jordana Gurney of Cube Dentro, a first-time entrant in the NKBA National Kitchen & Bathroom Awards.

Gurney’s kitchen has just won the People’s Choice Award – in other words we consider it the best of all 67 kitchen entries. And it’s not the cheapest. This kitchen was entered into the $120k-plus section of the awards.

Karaka Kitchen, as the name suggests, was designed for a home in Karaka, Auckland. Clearly a modern space, the kitchen is for a busy couple who enjoy entertaining.

Supplied LED lighting strips feature throughout the kitchen - they make the island appear to float.

High priority was given to creating a functional space that would support the homeowner’s talent for baking. Gurnery says she requested large bench spaces and easy access to appliances and kitchenware. The space also needed to be social, with a place where guests could dine casually.

The kitchen was just one part of an extensive home renovation, so cohesion was required, with a monochromatic and “pared-pack” design.

“The centre island is a fantastic area for baking, with no sink to interrupt the flow of a big work bench,” the designer says.

Supplied Cabinetry teams high-pressure laminate with Prime Panels American oak veneer.

“The space also accommodates a built-in wine cabinet and an integrated fridge/freezer. Bespoke vertical timber panelling in the cabinetry provides texture and energy. The overall space has a strong design aesthetic.”

Cabinetry is Prime Laminate soft matt high-pressure laminate in Surrender teamed with Prime Panels American Oak veneer, which has been crown cut.

The benchtops, island front and splashback feature Dekton Eter Matt and Deckton Natura 18 polished.

Supplied A similar soft grey palette punctuated by dark accents ensures the entire family living area is cohesive visually. The position of the kitchen is defined within the space by the lowered bulkhead.

The kitchen has a full complement of Miele appliances.

Best bathroom is in Governor’s Bays

The best bathroom in NZ, as voted by the New Zealand public, is Wharepaku Whanau, designed by Craig Bettridge and Davinia Sutton of Detail by Davinia Sutton. This family bathroom is in a beachside home in Governor’s Bay, Canterbury and came in under $50,000.

With the location in mind, the design is relaxed, yet functional and uncluttered. It was designed to stay true to the boldness of the striking modern architectural design of the home and to the homeowner’s calming way of life by the seaside.

With two children, aged two and five, the owners felt the space had to be robust. It also had to stand the test of time, as the needs of the children change as they grow.

Supplied A great use of a small space. The half-wall provides a ledge for soaps and shampoo bottles.

Supplied The winning bathroom was designed by Davinia Sutton and Craig Bettridge of Detail by Davinia Sutton.

Set out in a galley format, the bathroom extends into a walk-in wet room with shower and bath zone at the end of the room.

A basalt like grey textured floor tile was selected, along with a matte white wall tile to provide a sense of freshness. A double “half” wall was created to form an extra dropping zone. This forms a useful second shelf and provides a space for soap and toys to be placed.

To highlight this feature, a vivid forest green mosaic tile was used.

Rachael Kwok, executive officer of NKBA, says the People’s Choice Awards are a fun way to celebrate design with New Zealand.

“We enjoy the People’s Choice process, opening voting up to kiwis and seeing what the results are. It is a fun competition that helps to shine a light on the incredible work of NKBA designers and what inspires New Zealanders.”

You can see the projects the judges voted the best in the 2023 awards here.