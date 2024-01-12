Our five favourite household hacks of the past year

It was a year of working smarter, not harder, of repurposing, upcycling and renovating, rather than spending; a year of cleverness trumping avarice.

As the popularity of TikTok surged, however, we saw more and more facks – fake hacks, that don’t work, manufactured or faked purely for clout – touted as time-saving.

It was hard to know what was worthwhile trying, and what was just a little bit silly. So without further ado, here are our five favourite hacks of 2023.

The plant saver

Heading off on your hols, or just spending more time outdoors this summer? This hack could save your beloved potplants as the weather heats up.

Joel Campbell demonstrates his drip system, which is an easy way to hydrate your plants while you're away. (TikTok/@new_world_horticulture)

The hack came from gardener Joel Campbell,﻿ whose TikTok clip showed how to turn an empty milk bottle into something that will keep your plants hydrated.

As the old saying goes: If you can't ask a friend or relative to pop over and water your plants for you, then make your own drip irrigation system by sticking a pin in the bottom of an old milk bottle and calling it a job done. You know, that old chestnut.

Seriously though, this hack is not only simple, it’s effective, and it finds a use for an object that would otherwise end up in landfill. We’re all for it.

Bedside breadbins

Kmart hacks are often hit or miss, but this clever use of a couple of boring old bread bins to create a chic new bedside cabinet is inspired.

Blogger Kristine Ham’s step-by-step tutorial took the $25 bread bins from crummy to Boho-Mid-century dreams with just a lick of wood glue and a splash of paint. Genius.

Lainee Hermsen Lainee Hermsen’s hack uses bathroom caddies to create shelf space in her rented kitchen.

The space maker

Sticking with Kmart hacks, we met Nelson mum-of-one Lainee Hermsen, who needed some extra shelf space and storage in her rental kitchen.

She looked at floating shelves, converting an old shoe rack, using bricks or wooden boxes as a base, and even went to recycle and hardware stores to try to build something herself. That idea went out the window when she discovered ready-made legs were going to cost about $200 at least. Then Hermsen, who is a member of the Kmart & The Warehouse Hacks & Decor Facebook page, had a Kmart-inspired brain wave.

“I almost gave up and then stumbled upon the shower caddies,” she says. “After that I went to Bunnings and found a plank of wood that fit exactly.” And lo was the biggest Kmart hack of the year discovered.

She took two of the caddies, and created a little workstation shelf unit that has so many applications – and poses no problems for landlords. Smart.

Laundry goddess

The hack here is less about how to do things, than what to do: Follow the “Tiktok Aunty” who’ll teach you how to do everything you need to do in your home.

Ann Russell, also known as TikTok Auntie, has amassed 2.3 million followers on the social media platform for her practical cleaning hacks, delivered in refreshingly frills-free videos.

Among her most popular laundry posts: tips for rescuing a shrunken sweater (4.6 million views), and why she doesn't like fabric softener (2.3 million views).

Her best hack: use less detergent in your laundry than is recommended by your particular brand. It’s "much better for your clothes, much better for your machine, much better for your skin”, she says.

Original organiser

We’re slightly over those colourful ASMR clips of pantry and fridge re-stocks that are 90% sweets and lollies. Yes, they provide bright, eye-catching colour, but it’s 100% fake food and costs thousands of dollars. They’re so artificial they often leave us feeling dissatisfied.

The antidote for that came last year when we met Auckland-based mum-of-three Natalia Ross and had a nose in her picture-perfect pantry.

Natalia Ross/Supplied Natalia Ross’ pantry system cost about $1300, but should last for decades.

The first thing we noticed were the 40 spice canisters. The next thing was just how pleasing it all looks – a little oasis of calm organisation in an otherwise hectic world. Ross went all the way with her pantry makeover, but she didn’t spend thousands on specialised organisation systems: She just shopped Kmart and The Warehouse.

All in all, it cost her about $1300 setting up a pantry system that will last her years and years.