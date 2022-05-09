Kitchen treasures: 9 items to jazz up the heart of your home

The kitchen is the heart of the home – it should be a place you want to spend time in.

So why not add some pieces that make it even more welcoming? Handmade items are always a treat, like the hand-carved Tinggi raised bowls from Kayu, or the hand-thrown Deepsea Blue Dimple jugs from West Coast Stoneware.

Meanwhile, bakers can show off their hard work in a classic cake stand from French Country Collections, while those wanting for something a little outside the box can try the quirky Quail Ceramics Hare Butter Dish from Little & Fox.

And that cuppa will be even more enjoyable when it comes from the sleek Scandinavian Menu Kettle Teapot from Sunday Homes. Tea, anyone?

