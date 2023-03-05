Pink Ponsonby kitchen captures practical whimsy of English farmhouses

Resene Dawn Pink gives Sarah’s cabinetry a soft glow and complements the soft tones of the stone bench and splashback.

Kitchens are the storytellers of our homes. They enshrine family history in their recipe books, dining tables capture memories of late nights and birthday parties, and splashbacks protect from favourite sauces on the boil.

They reflect who we are – and their colour is no exception. Are you brave, bold and Resene Curious Blue? Classic, minimalist and Resene Black White? Or perhaps sunny, cheerful Resene Bright Spark?

East London ex-pat and yoga teacher Sarah Lindsay knew the story she wanted to tell.

“Your home is not just about style; it reflects the life you wish to cultivate. I wanted my home to be somewhere to nest, host and grow a family. I believe that creating a home takes time; it evolves and changes, much like life itself.”

In mid-2020, Sarah (then eight months pregnant) and her partner, Joshua, traipsed from auction to auction and were continually one-upped and outbid. Their hopes weren’t high when they raised their hand for a square-faced, late-1800s Ponsonby villa in Auckland.

“We were so lucky to win the auction. But it didn’t just need a makeover – it needed a consented miracle.”

The home’s interior boasted a quirky 1970s layout and two decades of indoor chain-smoking. An update was in order.

Sarah’s vision for the kitchen combined “classic country and youthful contemporary”, inspired by the English countryside’s dignified and elegant yet informal cottages. “I wanted to renovate without losing the heart of the home, and it was important to me to honour the house’s bones rather than modernise too heavily.”

Thoughtfully laid out for entertaining and socialising, with practicality at the forefront, the considered U-shaped stone countertop allows Sarah to chat while chopping. Likewise, she can curl up with a morning coffee in the newly created breakfast snug while her child chews on toast.

There was one constant throughout the design process – colour. “I love the idea that each room has a life of its own, and I want every doorway to transport you from one state of consciousness to another,” she says. So, Sarah turned to Resene’s free online colour experts to guide her in the right direction.

Sally Tagg The rich, reddy-brown of Resene Cab Sav on the pantry doors anchors this room and picks up on the pink tones of Resene Dawn Pink on the other cabinetry in Resene Lustacryl Kitchen & Bathroom. Resene SpaceCote Flat Kitchen & Bathroom tinted to Resene Eighth Blanc is painted on the walls and Resene White Linen on the ceiling and doors.

“I love colour and have always loved the idea of a pink kitchen. Pink represents love and family, and what room embodies this more than where you prepare food together? However, I was very conscious that it needed a mature anchor. The Resene Colour Expert’s suggestion of Resene Cab Sav felt like a natural choice. Its deep wine shade adds dimension and depth to the room.”

Deciding on the cabinetry colour took longer, with Sarah eventually landing on one of the original suggestions from her conversation with the Resene Colour Experts – the rosy-yet-refined Resene Dawn Pink using Resene Lustacryl Kitchen & Bathroom

“I wanted it to be subtle yet still hold a vast warmth. I feel Resene Dawn Pink ended up being perfect. It makes me incredibly happy every time I walk into the room.” The romantic hues are balanced by Resene SpaceCote Flat Kitchen & Bathroom tinted to Resene Eighth Blanc on the walls and Resene White Linen on the ceiling and doors.

The minimalist shaker-style cabinets complement the traditional stone bench top and matching splashback. While subway tiles may be more conventional, Sarah felt the splashback offered a more modern take on a farmhouse kitchen. “The fluted farmhouse sink is one of my favourite features; the shape complements the Resene Dawn Pink cabinetry perfectly.”

The sink mirrors the deVOL pendant light and Sarah’s vintage Crown Lynn plates, a gift from her sister-in-law. It may be a brand-new kitchen, but Sarah wanted it to instantly feel lived-in, cosy and welcoming, opting for reclaimed or vintage where possible.

“I’m not a hoarder, but I am sentimental. I love serving our meals in hand-me-down items and having eclectic table settings made of memories, including Joshua’s mother’s china, or cups from an Amsterdam flea market.” Even the floor has a story, made with reclaimed mātai from a demolished South Island villa.

“A good paint job makes such a difference to a home,” she says. “I love creating spaces that evoke an emotional reaction – life’s too short to look at white walls.”