This might be the most pleasing pantry make-over ever - and it's all from Kmart and the Warehouse

Check out the picture-perfect pantry this Auckland mum created from Kmart and Warehouse cannisters.

The first thing you’ll notice when to peek into Natalia Ross’s picture perfect pantry is the fact there are 40 spice cannisters. The next thing you notice is just how pleasing it all looks – a little oasis of calm organisation in an otherwise hectic world.

When the Auckland-based mum-of-three decided to make over her pantry, she went all the way – but she didn’t spend thousands on specialised organisation systems: She just shopped Kmart and The Warehouse.

After moving house, Ross realised the system she’d been using at her old place didn’t suit the larger, butler–style pantry at her new home. "It just didn't flow," says Ross, 36.

"I wanted something that was more suited to the space that I had, so I could see everything and just have everything clearly labelled. I enjoy baking and cooking quite a lot, and we eat a lot of food cooked from scratch, so it just makes a life a lot easier.”

READ MORE:

* 10 ways to get the most out of small closet space

* 30 genius decluttering hacks that will actually help keep your home tidy

* Pantry adventures: my dream of tidy kitchen shelves is just that... a dream

* A pastel pantry, an organiser's dream



A “bit of a foodie”, Ross, her partner Russ and baby Luca are vegan – Ross’ two older children, Olivia, 14, and Beau, 9, choose to eat a more omnivore diet – which means, “lots of curries”.

“We use lots of spices," explains Ross.

The spice cannisters are The Warehouse’s Living & Co Bamboo glass spice jars which come in a pack of 20 for $63. There are also three sizes of square cannisters with wooden tops, all from Kmart.

Ross groups baking things such as the flours and sugars together; kinds of rice together; nuts and seeds together – grouping like food with like food. She them makes sure the things that are used most often are at eye height.

"For example, for my son, I use the baby rice for him every morning, so that's just 'boom', right there, eye height easy to reach."

Condiments are kept in bamboo drawer organisers (Kmart, $6), and other items, such are chippies, potatoes and onions, in metal baskets (The Warehouse, $29) on the lower shelves.

"All the other baskets down low, but I have to keep the dog treat one on the top shelf. Our Golden Retriever would think it was like absolute treat day if we left that down low.

“I find an organised home calms my very active mind. So I enjoy things being in their place, but have to work at it.”

All in all, Ross thinks it cost her about $1300 setting up the pantry system.

Before starting, Ross worked out how many cannisters she needed by buying one of each size as measuring guides, and then made a list of each item in her pantry and what size it would need.

"I just went through methodically, left to right, and wrote down what size I needed for each item [in the pantry] and if I wasn't sure, because I had one of each size container with me, I was able to pour it in and check what size container it would fill."

There were “a few hiccups”, with some items arriving smashed, but all in all it was a simple project.

Stuff Natalia Ross and her family, from left to right: Olivia, 14, Natalia and baby Luca, 8 months, Beau, 9 and partner, Russ.

“I just had to be patient while I waited for the courier to deliver everything.”

The most time-consuming part was designing and printing the labels on a Cricut machine and cutting them out.

“I'm really goal focused, so I could picture in my head how awesome it was gonna look and that kept me motivated.

"My advice, don't expect it to be done on the day. I was I've totally thought I was going to smash this whole thing out in a day. But it did take me a bit longer."

Ross is selling some of the handmade labels to help fund her daughter’s netball trip. If you’d like to order some, please message her on Facebook or Instagram.