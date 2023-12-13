You might be washing your dishes wrong, here's how...

H﻿and-washing dishes is high on the list of chores that should seem common sense and straightforward but actually aren't.

There are plenty of mistakes we're making when washing up, and they're making the task more time-consuming and harder than it needs to be.

Read on to find out some of the things you might be getting wrong when washing dishes.﻿

Using a dirty sink

Washing your dishes in a dirty sink pretty much defeats the purpose of cleaning them.

Those who wash up by hand regularly probably have a clean enough sink since the hot water and dish soap is removing bacteria at the same time as you're washing up.

But those who aren't should ﻿wipe the sink daily and disinfect weekly according to experts.

And of course, if you start to see build-up around your plug-hole, grab an old toothbrush and some ﻿cleaning spray to scrub away that gunk so it's not floating around as you wash up.

The wrong detergent

Getty Images A clean sink means clean dishes.

T﻿here are a couple of things to keep in mind when it comes to detergent.

Firstly, make sure you are using detergent specifically for handwashing dishes. This isn't a task you can use dishwasher cleaning products for, as they contain quite harsh enzymes which shouldn't come into contact with skin.

Too much detergent

Secondly, try not to use too much detergent, especially if the product mentions the word "concentrated" (this means a smaller amount of detergent packs a big punch and you only need a little for a big result).

Too much washing up detergent﻿ will produce an excessive amount of suds and use up your product far too quickly, which means you're effectively pouring money down the drain.

Not wearing gloves

Now this one is more of a personal preference, however it will help your skin in the long term if you do wear gloves while washing up.

This is because the warm water and detergent can cause irritation, particularly if you have sensitive skin.

If that doesn't persuade you, gloves mean you don't have to touch all the gross food bits left on dishes by other people.

And for those who find it hard to get started with cleaning, putting the gloves on signals to the brain that it's cleaning time and you might just find yourself tackling a few other tasks while you're at it.﻿

Using a dirty sponge

Studies have shown sponges are the worst washing up tool in terms of bacteria growth because they take so long to dry.

Getty Images Not wearing gloves can dry out your hands and cause irritation.

In addition, people often forget to clean them and switch over to a new sponge frequently enough.

There are a few different methods for cleaning them, ranging from zapping them in the microwave, popping them in the dishwasher and soaking them in vinegar.

But a better option is to put them somewhere they can quickly and thoroughly dry out between uses, or switch to a different cleaning tool.

Cloths dry out quicker than sponges and can be tossed in the washing machine. However, research has found dish brushes to be the least bacteria-riddled washing up tool because they can dry out so quickly leaving bacteria little time to multiply.﻿

Putting away wet dishes

W﻿hether you dry them with a tea towel or leave them to air dry, dishes need to be completely free of any moisture before going in the cupboard or drawer.

Even small amounts of water can lead to mould and mildew, plus some items can deteriorate if left slightly wet.﻿

Kylie Klein-Nixon/Stuff You don't need expensive commercial cleaners to cut through the gunge on your stove, just use these items and add elbow grease.

The right order

T﻿here is only one order to wash dishes in, and that is from least to most dirty.

This way the water stays cleaner for longer, and you won't have to empty the sink and refill as often (which you should do once it becomes visibly dirty, like when it turns a different colour).

To make this easier, place your items by the sink in order from cleanest looking to most soiled. That way you're least likely to wash up an oily item before a water glass, and the entire process will be more streamlined.﻿

Don't let dishes pile up

T﻿his is sometimes inevitable if you don't have a dishwasher, but the more you stay on top of dirty dishes the cleaner your kitchen will look and the less overwhelmed you'll feel.

If that's not enough to convince you to wash up after each meal, remember that leaving dirty dishes out can attract bugs and cause bad odours, so best you wash them when you can.

Pre-treat really dirty items

T﻿rying to clean really dirty items like baking trays with burnt on grease and food in the sink without pre-treating them is just asking for frustration.

iStock Make sure the water is the right temperature to get the dishes sparkling clean.

So save yourself the hassle and tackle the mess before starting the washing up.

This might involve adding some detergent and hot water to give the item a soak or any of the hacks listed here.﻿

Using water at the wrong temperature

Y﻿ou might think you need scorching hot water to kill germs and remove baked on food, but the fact is you'll never get the water that hot, and you'll end up just burning yourself, or at the very least irritating your skin.

So warm water is the best option﻿ for removing grease and grime.

If you're worried about cross-contamination, factor that into the order you wash dishes in or better yet, wash up things like chopping boards used for raw meat straight after use.

Generally speaking, your warm soapy water should be enough to remove microbes and prevent bacteria increasing, especially if items are allowed to dry completely and you're using a clean cloth, sponge or brush to clean them with.﻿

This article originally appeared on 9Honey and is republished with permission.