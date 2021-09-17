Kitchen of the Week: Two small kitchens pack a punch

With a clever rethink of appliance positions, benchtops and detailing, Atelier Jones Design has transformed this kitchen in a 1990s house into a practical working space with an abundance of style.

Even a small kitchen can be a joy to work in when it’s designed well, with a place for everything and everything it its place.

The first kitchen here is a renovation in a 1990s house in Buckland’s Beach, Auckland, by Raimana Jones of Atelier Jones Design, who says the client wanted to modernise her kitchen while keeping it sympathetic to the existing interior.

The result is a sophisticated, pared-back material palette, with bold accents of brass, deep black and salvaged rimu timber.

Jones says the kitchen was extended with the west-facing window moved towards the front garden to increase the bench space and reconfigure the overall organisation for improved practicality.

“The added footprint gave us the opportunity to reposition and concentrate the appliances in one area of the kitchen, which has reduced the amount of travel needed for cooking and baking,” he says. “A small oven and refrigerator are housed by a black cabinet tower, and facing it is the hob, concealed by a wall that divides the kitchen from the dining area.

“The old breakfast bar was a problematic element as it felt bulky and too closed off from the rest of the house. It’s the first piece you encounter when entering the kitchen, so it made sense to turn it into a feature to impress.

“We removed the bulk underneath to generate a floating quality, and to form a continuity between the dining-lounge area and the kitchen.”

The bar is a thick, recycled piece of rimu, supported by a singular steel leg. Jones says the tapered design of the leg creates a sense of poise and grace.

SUPPLIED The brass handles, crafted in-house by Atelier Jones Design, were designed to reference antique handles.

“To make it structurally robust, it was engineered with similar sheet-folded metal fabrication techniques used in the aircraft industry. It’s a technique employed by French designer, Jean Prouve, and found in most of his furniture and prefabricated house components.”

Other special features include handcrafted brass handles that reference antique versions the client favoured, but with a modern edge. These were made in-house.

SUPPLIED Raimana Jones (pictured) says Atelier Jones Design takes a very "hands-on" approach to projects.

Copper wows in new apartment

A copper brick mosaic splashback is the hero in the second small kitchen we feature this week.

Designed by Nicola Manning, the kitchen is in a new Auckland apartment building, The Victor Apartments Browns Bay.

The designer says she was involved with the project right from the beginning, working with the architects and right through the build process. Her team designed all the kitchens and bathrooms, and also furnished two penthouses and one smaller apartment as show homes.

SUPPLIED This apartment kitchen, designed by Nicola Manning, teams a copper brick mosaic splashback with Caesarstone Vanilla Noir benchtops.

Manning says the brief required a “slightly coastal feel for casual, relaxed living”. The copper brick splashback, reminiscent of wet sand and rocks, adds a metallic gleam, heightened by lighting beneath the overhead cabinets.

Similar, the Caesarstone Vanilla Noir benchtops and waterfall side on the peninsula reference the rocky foreshore.

Manning teamed these materials with lacquered cabinets in Resene Half Bokara Grey and Bestwood Walnut timber veneer.

SUPPLIED Nicola Manning (pictured) also designed the bathrooms in the apartments. The ensuite features Frenze Grigio hexagon tiles.

Miele cooking appliances, including an induction cooktop, were specified, along with a Fisher & Paykel French Door refrigerator.

The timber flooring is JHF Super Solid 15mm with an acoustic layer, in the oil colour Fume.

SUPPLIED Limited colour and material palettes ensure the apartment interior is relaxed, yet also sophisticated.

SUPPLIED The main bathroom pairs Concreto Cinza 600mm x 600mm tiles with Winc Hex black matt hexagon tiles. The vanity top is Caesarstone Raven, and the cabinet is Melteca Domain Pure Grain.