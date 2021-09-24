Kitchen of the Week: Show and tell has never looked better

A dramatic, faceted stone island is the hero of this new kitchen in the Kouzina showroom in Christchurch. It was designed by NKBA Designer of the Year, Davinia Sutton.

This is the first showroom kitchen we have featured in our Kitchen of the Week series, but it’s one we couldn’t pass, being a great example of the more dramatic, sculptural looks we have been seeing in high-end kitchens this year.

Davinia Sutton of Detail by Davinia Sutton designed the kitchen for the Kouzina appliance showroom in Christchurch. She says the core market for the business is mid- to high-end, and therefore the display needed to reflect quality, detail, a high level of finish and execution – a “design that pushed boundaries and provided a ‘wow’ factor”.

As the space is shared with multiple appliance brands, the kitchen needed to complement the surroundings, but also hold its own, being true to proportions within the large space.

STEPHEN GOODENOUGH Davinia Sutton (left) specified Sahara Noir marble for the island front and benchtop.

Sutton designed the kitchen to capture and showcase appliance options, giving customers the required “experience and feel”, without having a stack of ovens and fridges all laid out on a display shelf. The ceiling, with its exposed services, was painted black to make it “disappear”.

The island, with its multifaceted slabs of Sahara Noir marble is the undoubted hero of the room. The solid, black base is contrasted at one end by a raised white, table-style benchtop with elegant tapered black steel legs. Two induction hobs are integrated, and the overall look is sleek and furniture-like.

The table end of the island, designed for stools, can be a casual dining area. In the showroom, it also can be used for discussions and for clients attending a product launch or cooking demonstration.

“To highlight further product, drawers are fitted out with extra hobs within each to ensure a broad spectrum of the brand is on offer,” Sutton says.

Three large banks of cabinetry, or “zones” feature engineered oak veneer in a warm honey tone, framed with aged brass liquid metal. The framing helps to define each of the tall units.

“The material palette was deliberately kept to a minimum,” the designer says. “The existing dark stained timber floor provided a strong grounding for the veneer.”

Refrigeration and oven options are hidden within one of the tall cabinets.

“A second area was formed to create the feel of another kitchen space, and to showcase the brand’s available options within a working wash-and-cook zone,” says Sutton. “This incorporates a dual prep-and-wash zone, which can be used when the showroom is hosting an event. A third zone was formed at the opposite end of the space to provide balance and a sense of enclosure.”

“The multiple layers of form and function in this showroom create a strong aesthetic for the brand that is in keeping with its key market requirements.”