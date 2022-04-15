Kitchen of the Week: TIDA award-winning project with 'morning zone'

Bookmatched Neolith sintered stone features throughout the TIDA International Kitchen of the Year winner, designed by Gavin Hepper. The metallic accents that adorn the kitchen are liked to âjewelleryâ.

We have some of the best kitchen designers in the world in New Zealand, as witnessed by successes in London-based awards.

But we can also be inspired by what designers are doing in Australia. While Kiwi designer Morgan Cronin has won the Highly Commended award in the New Zealand-based TIDA International Kitchen of the Year Award 2021, the winning kitchen is by designer Gavin Hepper of Concepts by Gavin Hepper in Wollongong, NSW.

Hepper says the team was asked to transform the interior of a new build, and give it the “wow factor”. The kitchen, in the key transition area, had to be the centrepiece

LOUISE WELLINGTON The base of the island features fluted panels in Oxford Blue connected by bronze metal strips.

The kitchen needed to cater to a large, extended family, and have a “morning zone” where the family could make coffee and juices. It also needed to feature sustainable and ethical materials and products.

READ MORE:

* Kitchen of the Week: Tackling the 'worst kitchen' this designer had ever seen

* Kitchen of the Week: The kitchen that looks like a farmers' market

* Kitchen of the Week: Channelling a Mid-century '70s vibe



Hepper created a large entertaining space with multiple seating zones and storage. He also designed a “contemporary take” on a butler’s pantry, which is an extension to the kitchen, rather than a space to be hidden behind closed doors.

Neolith Calacatta Gold features across multiple surfaces including the island benchtop, the entire cooking zone, and full height splashbacks in the adjoining butler's pantry area.

LOUISE WELLINGTON The pantry is an extension of the kitchen, rather than a completely separate space. It features a "morning zone" for coffee, with a juice bar that comes into its own in the evening as well.

“With a thin 12mm profile, the Neolith product allowed us to refine our design details and the elegant profile lines in a way that would not be achievable with a natural stone,” Hepper says. “It’s a sustainable, versatile product that has infinite uses as it is heat-, stain- and scratch-resistant, waterproof, easy to clean, and hygienic for food preparation surfaces.”

Subtle curves and fluted panels on the island help soften the linear, hard, raw external architecture. Under-bench LED lighting highlights the bronze metal strips connecting the fluted panels, providing a sense of depth and movement.

The Neolith is teamed with oak cabinetry in Japan Satin and a custom Oxford Blue from Farmers Doors.

LOUISE WELLINGTON The kitchen is the centrepiece of the open-plan living area, and a key transition zone.

‘Morning zone’

The adjoining butler’s preparation area features Smeg Dolce collection coffee machine and ovens, along with multi-function pull-out drawers and shelves for set-down.

A Zip hydro tap ensures boiling, chilled filtered or sparkling water on call. A juice bar in a separate zone allows multiple people to occupy this space simultaneously in the busy mornings.

With space for drinks and glassware, the space doubles as a bar for entertaining in the evening.

Hepper says even the appliances were chosen with entertaining in mind. “The appliances are functional, and also beautiful. The Smeg Dolce Stil Novo collection features minimalist styling in the black eclipse glass and refined copper detailing, setting a standard for form and functionality.”

Highly Commended

KALLAN MACLEOD This kitchen in an Auckland house was designed by Morgan Cronin, who won the Highly Commended Award in the TIDA International Kitchen of the Year Awards.

Morgan Cronin of Cronin Kitchens in Auckland says this kitchen was part of an extensive renovation of a large family home: “The design started with a proposed curved shape for the island, drawn up by one of the owners – an architect.

“Given the complexity of the design, Corian was selected for the island’s construction and to allow the curves to be a stand-out feature.”

Light oak in the island seating area and scullery shelving, and oak-look tiles on the splashback bring warmth and texture to what could otherwise have been a stark environment.

This kitchen won the 2021 TIDA New Zealand Designer Kitchen of the Year award. It was also a finalist in the SBID International Design Awards in London.

Winners of TIDA Awards in New Zealand and Australia go forward into the TIDA International category, to be judged alongside winners of professional awards programmes in other countries.