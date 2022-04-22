Kitchen of the Week: Old Public Trust building makes stunning home

Exposed rafters and tall windows reinforce the character of this kitchen within the old Public Trust building in New Plymouth. Legs and a mirrored base on the peninsula makes it resemble a long table.

Old commercial buildings often have loads of character, and can make beautiful homes.

This kitchen is in a home within the 1920s Public Trust Building on the corner of King and Queen Streets in New Plymouth, just along from the Len Lye Centre. Designer Glen Johns says the home, which occupies the entire building, has been “re-renovated”.

Johns says the kitchen needed to be in keeping with the style of the building, but the owners didn’t want granite or anything too flashy – but he changed their minds, coming up with a dramatic granite to contrast the raw character of the exposed timber structural elements.

The kitchen occupies a space that was once a bedroom. Johns says a wall was removed, and the floor raised a few steps to align it with the living room, which is why the windows now sit close to the floor.

READ MORE:

* Kitchen of the Week: Five best Grand Designs kitchens

* Six of the best kitchens of 2021

* Kitchen of the Week: Rustic character for Cromwell holiday home on rail trail



The designer was able to reuse matai timber from the building to retain the original character.

To provide visual drama, he specified black cabinetry in a traditional panel door design, with a small, inserted moulding. A satin texture was chosen to prevent fingermarks.

Supplied Titanium granite features on the main benchtops and splashback. There are two sinks, making it easy for more than one person to work at the same time.

The cabinets are designed to resemble furniture pieces – there are “legs” on the peninsula and island. To enhance the effect, the peninsula that separates the kitchen from the living area features a mirrored base.

“The mirror gives the illusion the ‘table’ is floating,” Johns says.

The benchtops and splashback are Titanium grantite, which has a dramatic black and white veining that matches the white walls and black cabinets. The island, at right angles, is topped with white Dekton Entzo. It has an open shelf with baskets.

SUPPLIED The floor level in the kitchen was raised to make it level with the living area.

Other special features include the mirror-backed overhead glass display cabinets, part of the overhead cabinetry that wraps around the wall at the front of the kitchen. The tall cabinets at the rear have barn doors, again a nod to the more rustic exposed timber structure.

The Kitchen of the Week is supported by Resene. Find more inspiration in Resene's kitchen decorating gallery.