Kitchen of the Week: Renovated kitchen is an absolute show-stopper

A collection of custom stalactite light fittings and hidden LED lights reinforce the visual drama of this ultra-sleek Poggenpohl kitchen renovation.

Black kitchens always add visual drama to an open-plan family living space, but this kitchen renovation with its “stalactite lighting” elevates the concept to a whole new level.

Lara Farmilo of Poggenpohl has created a stunning conversation piece, which you won’t see anywhere else, thanks to the myriad special features.

The designer says the clients wanted a sleek, elegant, yet striking kitchen using matte finishes. “Their priority was to have the kitchen integrated with home’s architecture, and this shaped the kitchen and bar design.

“There were structural columns and beams to consider when designing the kitchen, not to mention the staircase that ran behind the kitchen space. These were all concealed within the design.”

Farmilo specified Poggenpohl matte black laminate for the cabinetry, with nut tree timber veneer to add visual warmth. But it’s not just about the outside – all the carcase interiors are either in stone-grey or nut tree timber to complement the cabinet fronts.

The timber and laminate are teamed with a cantilevered island benchtop in Corian Deep Nocturne island. “The Corian allowed for a seamless island without any visible joins,” the designer says. “Its floating length of over 3900mm makes it a piece of art within the large-scaled room.”

JAMIE COBEL The galley-style layout puts everything within easy reach. The benchtops are Corian Deep Nocturne.

JAMIE COBEL The beautiful Panda white honed marble splashback resembles a stormy landscape.

Corian also features on the underside of all open shelving areas, concealing yet again more LED recessed lighting for pull-out timber trays.

And then, there’s the stunning Panda White honed marble splashback, which is lit from behind to emphasis its beauty as a subtle evening backdrop.

Farmilo says the clients’ request for concealed LED lighting resulted in many recessed lighting tracks around and within the kitchen. The use of LED lighting helped to visually soften the dark materials.

JAMIE COBEL In addition to the wine fridge within the main cabinetry, there is a timber-lined bar creating an entertainment zone around the corner.

Supplied/Jamie Cobel Lara Farmilo, left, describes the island as an art piece in itself - it is nearly 4m long.

The 20 custom-made cylinder lights above the island and task lighting within the wall units provide the task lighting required for cooking.

Entertainment zone

“A kitchen has more than one function,” Farmilo says. “The hidden bar around the corner provides an entertaining zone for the more casual bar-leaning functions. This worked for our clients’ lifestyle, and the way the house was shaped provided a cosy nook to achieve this.

“Selecting Gaggenau appliances allowed us to carefully consider what was on display and what was integrated. We kept the glass-fronted, tall wine cooler and 76cm-wide ovens as features on the back wall.

“As we were limited on available benchtop space across the back of the kitchen wall due to the hidden columns, we opted for a pantry system that the clients were able to conceal behind pocket doors when it wasn’t in use.”

All the drawers and pull-outs have a motor drive to minimise handles, while a functional vertical black handle features on the tall cupboards and integrated fridges.

“There are many subtle, yet striking features within this kitchen that are eye-catching, but when seen all together tell a lovely, harmonious story,” says Farmilo.

