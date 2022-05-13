'Showstopper' kitchens take top honours in annual TIDA awards

Kitchens don't get much better than this - these are the 2022 TIDA New Zealand Kitchens of the Year.

Kitchen awards always give us that "wow moment" when we see something special, and this year's Trends International Design Awards (TIDA) are no exception.

The awards also provide an insight into design and technology trends. And it's interesting to see this year's TIDA awards highlighting a move towards a greater mix of colour and texture, but timber is still right up there.

TIDA judging panel chairman Paul Taylor says the prominence of timber finishes has continued, not just adding warmth and character to cabinetry, but also featuring on floors and – in some cases – being the dominant material on walls and ceilings.

STEPHEN GOODENOUGH Davinia Sutton designed this kitchen in a holiday home. It won the 2022 New Zealand Designer Kitchen of the Year award.

"A second point to note – particularly in this year's winners and runners-up – is how the most successful kitchens are treated very much as furniture pieces," Taylor says. "And while function is always paramount, these kitchens have also been designed as an integral part of the wider interior design scheme."

Stunning kitchen in holiday home

Christchurch designer Davinia Sutton of Detail by Davinia Sutton has taken out the 2022 TIDA New Zealand Designer Kitchen of the Year award with a stunning kitchen in a modern holiday home.

STEPHEN GOODENOUGH Light timber veneer features extensively, reinforcing the natural setting.

Designed to accommodate day-to-day living as well as entertaining on a frequent basis, the kitchen has a long galley format. A working pantry offers the luxury of separating food prep from the main space. There is also a hidden breakfast pantry in the main kitchen.

The tall elements are grouped together to retain a modern aesthetic, in keeping with the home's striking modern architecture. The main island benchtop waterfalls to the timber floor on the side and front faces, providing a solid contrast in form, and anchoring it within the space.

Meanwhile, a raised timber bench at right angles provides privacy from the living area and adds a warm natural element to the design, drawing the kitchen into its surroundings

STEPHEN GOODENOUGH The working pantry in the kitchen by Davinia Sutton continues the relaxed holiday feel of the main room.

The TIDA judges said this kitchen displays a beautiful balance of colour, light and texture, enhancing the space and creating a bespoke kitchen that is both sophisticated and rustic.

Heritage villa kitchen gets big tick

A kitchen in architect Paul Leuschke's own heritage villa in Ponsonby has won the 2022 TIDA New Zealand Architect-designed Kitchen of the Year award.

JAMIE COBEL This kitchen in an extension to architect Paul Leuschke’s Ponsonby villa won the 2022 TIDA New Zealand Architect-designed Kitchen of the Year award.

Leuschke, of Leuschke Kahn Architects, designed an extension to the small villa, and the kitchen is an integral part of the open-plan space. It opens to a courtyard garden via a full-height wall of glass doors.

The restricted space meant there was no room for a back bench, so the island incorporates the full kitchen workspace – housing the prep area, cooktop, sink, dishwasher and storage.

At one end of the island, a wall of cabinetry contains a large pantry, oven, integrated fridge and crockery cupboards, and continues into the open-plan living area. At the other end is a round, built-in table for six.

JAMIE COBEL There's an easy flow to the courtyard and outdoor fire.

JAMIE COBEL The island is 900mm deep, so there is no chance of items on the hob being too close to the edge; the bank of painted cabinetry includes an integrated refrigerator with bespoke Corian handles.

New timber flooring continues up the back wall, as a modern nod to the wall linings seen in old cottage kitchens, while also acting as a textural contrast to the white cabinetry.

The TIDA judges were impressed with the way such an attractive, airy and functional kitchen has been created, despite the limited space available.

Showstopper penthouse kitchen is best imported

Melanie Williams of Matisse designed this award-winning kitchen in a new luxury penthouse in Auckland.

JAMIE COBEL Melanie Williams of Matisse designed the TIDA New Zealand Imported Kitchen of the Year, which features American walnut Arclinea cabinetry.

Williams says the project, which won the 2022 TIDA New Zealand Imported Kitchen of the Year award, needed to be a "showstopper" – an entertainer's dream displaying the highest quality finishes.

It also needed to integrate seamlessly with the large open-plan living space, which included an awkwardly positioned building riser within the line of the cabinetry.

The TIDA judges noted how the decision to extend the American walnut Arclinea cabinetry along the entire length of the back wall provided the perfect solution.

JAMIE COBEL The Matisse kitchen aligns with the spectacular view across the harbour. The kitchen features a bronzed glass splashback and two overhead panels beside the extractor.

White lacquered under-bench cabinetry in the kitchen work area contrasts with the expanse of timber, while an adjacent scullery provides additional, out-of-sight storage and bench space.

The timber cabinetry also extends on the perpendicular wall into the living area, with contrast here provided by the bronzed glass doors, which reflect the penthouse's impressive water views.

Bronzed glass was also used for the splashback, and for two panels positioned symmetrically above the cooktop in the back wall work area.

The overall effect is of a beautifully crafted kitchen that fully integrates into its expansive setting.