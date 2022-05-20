Kitchen of the Week: Traditional English kitchen has stunning scullery to match

The owners of this traditionally styled older home in Remuera requested a classic English kitchen in keeping with the architecture.

Contemporary kitchens are invariably streamlined, often boasting lots of black and timber. They’re sleek, sharp and eye-catching.

But what if your home is a gracious older house, and you want to keep that period charm in a new kitchen?

This project, designed by Sue Gillibanks of Kitchens By Design was part of a major, two-year renovation of a beautifully proportioned home in Remuera, Auckland that had been architecturally designed many decades ago.

JOHN WILLIAMS Glass display cabinets and cabinets with panel doors are key features of a traditional English kitchen.

The designer says the clients wanted a traditional English-style kitchen, with posts, corbels, classical mouldings, and framed, beaded doors.

“The original kitchen was finished in dark timber, and was a lot smaller than you see here, as it was closed in by an internal wall that separated the kitchen from the family room.

“In order to create a lighter, less formal and more open-plan space, we removed the internal wall. A wall at the rear of the kitchen was also removed, and a new scullery was placed in the original room occupied by the laundry. Finally, the window above the benchtop was widened to let in more light.”

Gillibanks specified traditionally style cabinets from Haute Design, which are painted in Resene Half Merino with a satin finish. These are teamed with exotic Taj Mahal granite benchtops, with the island top having a bow front.

“What we enjoyed most about working on this kitchen was the detailing process, and linking the scullery in with the kitchen,” the designer says. “Our favourite parts are the on-bench, glass display cabinets, and the island, which sits centre stage with lots of detailing – and the three beautiful pendants.”

JOHN WILLIAMS The matching scullery at one end is like a second kitchen.

Unlike many kitchens, the scullery in this house is as beautifully detailed as the main kitchen – it’s large and provides plenty of additional bench space and storage, an extra sink, microwave oven and a complete laundry tucked around the corner.

Gillibanks also designed new bathrooms, wardrobes, and built-in cabinetry in the dining room and family room.

“The entire process, from concept to completion, was most enjoyable and the clients were delightful to work with. Challenges were small and easily overcome, which was helped by the builders, who were equally easy to work with.”

JOHN WILLIAMS Sun pours into the scullery, making a pleasant place for baking or food prep.

JOHN WILLIAMS The large scullery also doubles as the laundry. It occupies space taken by the original laundry.