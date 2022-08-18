Kitchen of the Week: 'Hamptons cottage' kitchen nails the character brief

Carol Riley and her family made the momentous decision to move from Auckland to Canterbury because, as they put it, their heart has always been in the south.

They found the perfect 12ha property in West Melton, an ideal base for skiing and horse riding. But there was one hitch – the existing home needed renovating, and they had big plans. So, before getting started on that job, they had a smaller Hamptons-style cottage built on the property that they could live in while the work on the main house was carried out, and which could later be used for future guests.

And that’s where this kitchen comes in. Riley, who has a background in marketing and interior design, commissioned Larissa Breukelaar of Modern Age Kitchens & Joinery in Christchurch to help with the design – and the designer has won the 2022 DNKBA Kitchen Design Award and Character Kitchen award for the project.

Anthony Turnham Photography A timber floor, white shutters and white-painted exposed beams reinforce the Hamptons look.

“Carol’s vision was a luxurious, relaxed, and comfortable space,” Breukelaar says. “The kitchen needed to fit the style of the cottage and serve the needs of transient guests visiting for a skiing or riding weekend.

“The design response was to keep everything light, but bring in textures to create a relaxed space. These include traditional square panelling, V-groove, reeded glass, and stone with veining that fits harmoniously with the build.”

Anthony Turnham Photography Dekton composite stone with distinctive veining features on the splashback and peninsula with waterfall end.

Cabinetry lacquered in Dulux Mt Aspiring is teamed with Dekton composite stone benchtops from Cosentino in the natural colour Rem – Dekton was used for durability, and paired with 30mm panels for a solid look. The splashback and continuous waterfall end to the peninsula, combined with brass knurling handles (where the brass is etched in a pattern), reinforce the sense of luxury.

“Carol loves detail and symmetry so creating a scullery door inbuilt with the joinery was a must,” the designer says. “When the scullery door is closed, there is a perfect alignment and balance within the space.

ANTHONY TURNHAM Designer Larissa Beukelaar (pictured) specified Archant Henley brass knurling handles- they feature an etched pattern. Brass is repeated in the Perrin & Rowe Mimas mixer from In Residence.

Anthony Turnham Photography There is plenty of additional storage in the scullery, plus laundry facilities.

“A smaller pantry in the kitchen is used for basic food items, while small appliances and overflow of storage is in the scullery. The clients are tall, so a slightly higher benchtop and microwave position were requested.”

Cooking appliances and the integrated fridge-freezer and dishwasher are Miele. These are teamed with a Qasair under-cupboard extraction unit.