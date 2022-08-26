Kitchen of the Week: 'No black and white' request was best decision ever

Viridian quartzite is the hero of this kitchen in a New Plymouth new build. It features on the island, benchtops and splashbacks in the kitchen and scullery.

When everyone else is doing black and white, why not look at something different for your kitchen?

The owners of this new build in Brooklands, New Plymouth did just that. The couple, who have a young family, didn’t want a “standard black and white palette” for their kitchen, says designer Annika Rowson of Rowson Kitchens.

“The neutral exterior of their home gives no hint of the bold and colourful interior that awaits guests,” she says.

The undoubted hero of the kitchen is a striking viridian quartzite that features on the front of the island, as well as on the benchtops and splashbacks in both the kitchen and scullery.

READ MORE:

* Kitchen of the Week: Tackling the 'worst kitchen' this designer had ever seen

* Kitchen of the Week: Designer gets her own new kitchen just in time for baby's arrival

* Six of the best kitchens of 2021



Look closely, and you can see “waves” of deep green swirling through the stone, along with near black, tan and light grey.

Rowson has teamed this with deep green walls painted in Dulux Plantation, and cabinetry in Raven Oak Shinnoki veneer by Vida Space.

“Pops” of brass, in tapware, door handles and accessories, complement the colour theme.

Sheer curtains line the left side of the kitchen, filtering soft light into the family living space.

“The space is dramatic, bold and textured, yet effortlessly elegant while still being playful,” Rowson says.

Practicality has not been compromised.

The designer describes it as a “functional galley kitchen, with the back wall featuring an integrated fridge-freezer, concealed powerpack rangehood, and a Blum space tower pantry for everyday use.

GINA FABISH Designer Annika Rowson, pictured, specified bronze tapware and door handles to complement the colours in the quartzite veining. At right is the scullery.

The island offers ample drawer storage, and accommodates recycling bins, an integrated dishwasher and the sink.

The sink has a Zenith G5 hydro tap for hot, cold, chilled and sparkling water, eliminating the need for a kettle, water filter and Soda Stream.

“The tap finish was selected to complement both the vein in the benching, and the brass pendant feature light,” says Rowson.

The fluted glass door to the left of the island opens to the scullery, which houses further drawer storage, a second sink and DishDrawer with overhead storage and a “floating” display shelf.

You can see more of this kitchen on Rowson’s instagram page.

The viridian quartzite is from CDK Stone, fabricated by AGB Waikato. The house is by Location Homes. Photography by Gina Fabish.