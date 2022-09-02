Kitchen of the Week: Green-stained timber and bespoke tiles transform '20s bungalow

To appeal to clients with a love of the colour green, designer Natalie Du Bois specified green-stained oak cabinetry for their new kitchen in a 100-year-old bungalow.

Meeting the owners of this 1920s bungalow in Royal Oak, Auckland was fortuitous for award-winning designer Natalie Du Bois, who loves to think outside the square.

The owners, who are empty-nesters, wanted a well-crafted timber kitchen, and they wanted to feature their favourite colour – green.

“I really tried to work hard on doing a traditional kitchen with a difference,” Du Bois says.

Michelle Weir/STUDIO WEIR The owners' collection of plates and jugs have a home on the high shelf that runs the length of the kitchen.

“The green stain was something I wanted to do several years ago, and I finally found the perfect project and clients to do this.”

Du Bois, who won the NKBA Supreme Kitchen, Supreme Bathroom and Designer of the Year awards this year, is talking about the innovative cabinetry finish: “To address my clients’ love of timber, but to use this is an unpredictable way, I suggested staining and wire brushing the oak cabinetry to give it the green look they were after.

“I wanted to create a bright and cheerful space, and suggested teal-blue painted walls to give the green cabinetry colour relief.”

Michelle Weir/Studio Weir The existing U-shape of the kitchen was retained, but allowances made for larger appliances.

The designer says her clients like the look of traditional English kitchens with display shelving, and had treasures they wanted to display. But they were happy to include other cultural influences to give the kitchen even more character.

“They also had various antique furniture pieces throughout their home and wanted their kitchen to be able to reflect the same amount of detail.

“My aim was to create a multicultural kitchen design with a good mix of international materials and influences, which would complement the era of the home.

Michelle Weir/Studio Weir The beautiful tiles on the splashback are bespoke - an artisan tile maker was commissioned to produce the Portuguese tiles as the owners were unable to source them from Portugal due to Covid restrictions.

“I wanted to ensure my clients’ personality was evident, and that the room had balance and harmony, without feeling too cluttered.”

Artisan tile maker re-creates Portuguese tiles

A key feature is the decorative tiled splashback, which features Portuguese tiles: “At a time of no travel due to Covid, my clients were keen to bring back their connection and fond memories of trips taken to Portugal,” Du Bois says.

“So we used an artisan tile maker to replicate a vintage tile pattern in a green to work in with the cabinetry.”

Michelle Weir/Studio Weir The rangehood is mounted within a custom-designed housing, painted in a light teal blue.

The tiles and cabinetry are teamed with honed stone benchtops in Infinity quartzite – a light grey stone with attractive veining.

The designer says the clients didn’t want to redo their existing flooring and wanted to keep the existing U-shape of their former kitchen.

“That was a challenge, improving the design with these restrictions.

“Storage needed to be maximised, and we had to accommodate bigger appliances than were used previously, so the owners could cater for large family gatherings.”

Michelle Weir/Studio Weir Natalie Du Bois (pictured) of Du Bois Design, Auckland, designed the shelving to complement the traditional bungalow design and timber joinery.

The kitchen now features a large Sub-Zero fridge-freezer, and a Wolf double oven and gas hob.

Other appliances include an Askõ dishwasher and a Whispair ceiling rangehood with a bespoke housing painted in a light teal blue.

Du Bois also designed a new laundry to match the kitchen.

This features similar green-stained cabinetry and an Infinity quartzite benchtop.

Kitchen designer: Natalie Du Bois, Du Bois Design