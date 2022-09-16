Kitchen of the Week: Designer's own kitchen in relocated villa is a 'knock-out'

Sleek, simple and sophisticated - this new kitchen in a relocated villa has won the NZ Master Joiners Best Kitchen and Best Kitchen Design Awards.

Designer Leonie Hamill of Cube Dentro in Pukekohe is on a roll – last weekend her own new kitchen in a relocated Remuera villa on the Awhitu Peninsula won the Master Joiners Best Kitchen and Best Kitchen Design Awards.

But that’s not all – the kitchen is a finalist for the Best Awards in October, and was Supreme Kitchen Runner-up and Outstanding Renovation winner in this year’s NKBA awards.

The old villa itself has already been the subject of attention when the move from Clonbern Road in Remuera was filmed by Clarke Gayford for the first series of Moving Houses – the house was split in two and rejoined once settled in a paddock on a hill at Awhitu.

Supplied Designer-owner Leonie Hamill of Cube Dentro teamed white lacquered cabinetry with granite tones on the island.

But it’s the magnificent transformation in the kitchen that is turning heads. It was designed to cater to the needs of extended family and friends – Hamill has transformed Clonbern Estate, as it is known, into a venue that can host weddings and other special events.

And it has not been done by sacrificing the character of the old house. “I wanted to preserve the villa vibe, and also acknowledge its setting,” the designer says. However, the original kitchen had an awkward layout, so walls were knocked down to allow an easy flow through to the dining area and living room.

Supplied BEFORE: This was the '90s kitchen in the villa. Walls were knocked down and the new kitchen turned at right angles in the makeover.

The original hardwood floors remain, and the bespoke cabinetry was designed to align with the character of a bygone era – the wall cabinetry features a satin polyurethane finish in the colour Aalto Arthouse, and the island is in Aalto Gunsmoke. The large hood is painted in a custom antique brass colour.

With its curved, sculptural support at one end, the island plays a starring, and practical role in the kitchen. There is an elegant, raised curved marble countertop that, together with the base, breaks up the large island visually and provides a sense of lightness.

SUPPLIED The end of the island benchtop rests on a point; Clarke Gayford of Moving Houses is pictured with designer Leonie Hamill.

The marble, Istone Touche Ice Blanco in the colour Gris, was chosen for its visual links between the veining and the ocean, which can be seen from the villa. The other benchtop material on the island is Dekton in the colour Eter, which resembles dark granite.

The bold splashback features Quantum marble tiles, chosen to contrast the island countertop.

“The sink and wall-mounted tapware are discreet, but also part of the design story, keeping the countertop linear and crisp,” Hamill says.

There is also a long, beautiful scullery featuring the same marble as the island. The room provides additional storage, extra bench space and timber shelving.

Supplied There is plenty of space for entertaining and event hosting.

Supplied There are wide openings to allow an easy flow to the scullery (right) and the dining and living areas.

Pendant lighting in the dining and living rooms was chosen with photography in mind: “It is practical and aesthetically pleasing for taking photographs and capturing special occasions.”

NKBA judges called it “a cracker of a kitchen”, saying: “A lot of thought has gone into this design, set within a challenging renovation. Before, it was small and closed-in; now it is an expansive entertainer’s space. The design incorporates interesting and quirky shapes, such as the sculptural island and its brilliant leg detail. This is a sophisticated kitchen, that has an artistic quality. A knock-out.”

The kitchen has a full complement of Fisher & Paykel appliances, integrated wherever possible.

Supplied The original villa floors remain, along with key architectural features.

Supplied Shelving in the long scullery is lined with timber.