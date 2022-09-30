Kitchen of the Week: Minimalist all-white kitchen for two resembles a Tardis

The kitchen is now a galley shape, rather than a U, with the ovens easily accessed at one end.

Not every Kitchen of the Week we feature is a huge, expensive family one. Just as much thought can go into a small kitchen, where every inch counts.

And that’s exactly how it was for this “minimalist kitchen for two” designed by Celia Visser in Auckland.

Visser says the design brief was to create “a minimalist, contemporary kitchen that would harmonise with previous renovations to this 1980s townhouse, while maximising the space to its full potential”. And, while it would be small, there needed to be enough space for a couple to work together.

“It was always going to be compact, but the clients wanted maximum storage,” Visser says. “And they didn’t want any hanging lights or a rangehood interfering with the sightlines.

“In keeping with the minimalist look they also preferred new appliances with no handles, a ‘switchable’ glass window (to do away with the need for a blind), and an all-white palette that would embrace the ‘wow factor’.”

BEFORE: The kitchen was a cramped U-shape with less bench space.

JOHN WILLIAMS AFTER: The galley kitchen is a lot easier for two people to work in.

Of course, there were challenges, as there always are with renovation projects. In this instance, the kitchen had to remain on its original footprint, and there were exposed rafters and a stud that was under 2.4m high.

“The kitchen was small, but the client’s requirements were significant,” Visser says.

Designer’s Response

The designer removed a walkway opening up the whole area. This removed barriers, and increased the size of the room, visually, without changing the space.

“Painting the ceiling and covering the structural beam and rafters, while leaving them exposed in the living area, also increased the feeling of space,” she says.

JOHN WILLIAMS The splashback behind the hob is exotic soap stone from Granite Workshop. The light fixtures on the ceiling double as extractor fans.

Keeping the shape of the kitchen, but changing spatial layout, helped to reorganise the functionality to serve the couple’s day-to-day needs. Prep and clean-up zones were designed around each appliance and necessary utensils.

Visser says as storage was at an absolute premium, every cupboard was bespoke in every detail.

And one of the most interesting features in the custom drawers installed in an unused hot water cylinder cupboard under the stairs – these are tiered to fit the space

Discreet extractors that look more like light fittings were integrated into the ceiling.

JOHN WILLIAMS/SUPPLIED Celia Visser (pictured) introduced dark-grey drawer inserts, which are organised for custom storage.

To continue the desired minimalist effect, Corian in Glacier White features on the cupboard and drawer fronts, and on all benchtops. The Corian has a charging surface for phones and devices.

An artisan soapstone splashback completes the look, adding a strong visual sense of movement.

The cooking appliances are Gaggenau; the dishwasher is Miele and the refrigerator is Liebherr. The drawers feature Blum systems.