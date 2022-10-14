Kitchen of the Week: Large country kitchen captures the essence of Cardrona

The large, solid island in this kitchen in a Cardrona home features legs made from 150-year-old French oak beams.

There’s something magical about Cardrona. The very word conjures up majestic mountains, ski slopes, the beautiful Central Otago landscape, lakes and a stunning historical hotel.

The owners of this house fell in love with Cardrona the first time they saw it, and told designer Angelique Armstrong of Armstrong Interiors they wanted that feeling captured in their new kitchen.

But how do you capture the feeling of falling in love with a place? Armstrong says it was all about creating a large, country kitchen with natural elements of stone, timber and textures, and providing plenty of space.

“They had purchased a lifestyle property in the area to accommodate their growing family of four teenage children. They love to entertain friends and enjoy tennis and equestrian sports, and all these things needed to be taken into account.

READ MORE:

* Kitchen of the Week: Now you see it, now you don't

* Kitchen of the Week: A little French, a little country, and 'not white'

* Kitchen of the Week: French Country in Cromwell



HAZEL REDMOND The island features dark Melamine cabinetry in Patina with an Embossed finish - it was designed by Angelique Armstrong to provide a strong contrast to the lighter timber elements in the kitchen.

“We needed a large island for entertaining, and the kitchen needed to provide a view and a flow to the outdoor barbecue areas and pool – they love cooking.”

Armstrong says the main challenge was to redesign the family living and dining area to create a cohesive flow. This meant knocking down walls and reinstating separate areas to allow for a large kitchen island. A window bench seat was added, and a fully equipped working scullery.

The designer chose to hero the island, which makes a strong visual statement – it is a dark contrast to the rest of the kitchen, and it features solid legs made from 150-year-old French oak beams. These anchor to solid dark granite benchtop to the timber floor, with crossbars at either end reinforcing the “strength” of the furniture.

HAZEL REDMOND Cabinetry that wraps around the walls features Bestwood Melamine cabinetry in Simply Eucalyptus with a Timberland finish. The island benchtop is Natural Granite - a dark contrast to Caesarstone Cosmopolitan White on the kitchen benchtops. The scullery is behind the wall with the refrigerator.

The island features a Natural Granite benchtop in Steel Grey and very dark Bestwood Melamine cabinetry in Patina in an embossed finish. In contrast, the rest of the kitchen cabinetry is the lighter Bestwood Melamine cabinetry in Simply Eucalyptus with a Timberland finish in the kitchen. Scullery cabinets are Laminex in Planked Urban Oak.

And the benchtops and matching splashbacks that wrap right around the kitchen and scullery are Caesarstone in Cosmopolitan White from the Deluxe range.

“The cohesion of the colour palettes brings a sense of warmth and calm, with the lighter elements balancing the dark island,” Armstrong says.

HAZEL REDMOND The recycled French oak beams (right) still feature their original notches and marks; the mixer is raw brass by Nicolazzi.

HAZEL REDMOND Angelique Armstrong added soft furnishings to the corner window seat in the kitchen (left).The scullery cabinetry can also be glimpsed at left.

Another eye-catching feature in keeping with the location and history is the large La Cornue freestanding cooker with brass fittings. It introduces the metal fittings that flow through into other areas of the design, including the crossbars on the island, and raw brass Nicolazzi mixer on the sink.

Other appliances include a Fisher & Paykel 650-litre fridge-freezer and DishDrawers.