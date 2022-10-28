Kitchen of the Week: Devonport eco kitchen is 'elegant, but not pretentious'

This kitchen in a new extension to a traditional Devonport wraps around one corner of the large, open-plan family living space. The ceiling soars high up above the kitchen, with skylights.

We have seen so many black and white kitchens over the past few years, it’s a refreshing change to see light timber paired with grey in this project.

The kitchen, designed by Margaux Word of Chroma Interiors, is the hero of a stunning extension to a beautiful villa in Devonport, Auckland. The room, which opens to the outdoors, also encompasses dining and lounge areas.

Word says her clients were keen to use eco-friendly materials–cabinetry without toxins. And they envisioned a combination of plywood and natural stone, with a practical work benchtop in stainless steel.

“Their plywood-lined cathedral ceiling inspired the starting point for my design, which features ply cabinetry with graphite-coloured fronts to provide a co-ordinating contrast.

“The visual impact of plywood lines is a focal point. Creating symmetry with this grid maintains balance in the design. The clients’ infatuation with ply, and frequent calls for more where it would work, allowed this playful yet sophisticated kitchen to come alive.”

John Williams Margaux Word specified a Blanco Silgranit Etacon sink in Rock Grey to complement the quartzite and cabinetry.

The designer teamed the ply and graphite tones with Blue Tempest quartzite on the island and waterfall end, bringing a visually striking, yet natural element to the scheme. The rear benchtop surrounding the cooking area is brushed stainless steel.

‘Elegant, but not pretentious’

“My clients hankered for a kitchen that was elegant (but not pretentious), and at the same time functional,” Word says. “Both capable cooks, their ‘must-haves’ included ample storage, the convenience of boiling water on tap, and a small sink for draining. They also wanted open shelves for easy access to serveware and ingredients.”

To ensure the space was used efficiently, the design integrated air-conditioning ducting within the side cabinets. These reveal a subtle hint of the same quartzite seen in the adjacent island.

“The island, with its ample seating, provides the gathering place my clients craved for their family of five–two young adults and an eight-year-old, together with visiting family and friends.”

Smeg cooking appliances are teamed with a Sirius undermount hood, Fisher & Paykel DishDrawer and Quad Door fridge-freezer.

The kitchen was manufactured by Shoreditch Furniture, Auckland.