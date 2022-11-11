Kitchen of the Week: Beachfront home has trapdoor wine cellar like a 'panic room'

This new home at Raumati Beach features a stunning new kitchen and an underground concrete wine cellar accessed through a glass trapdoor in the floor.

One of the most significant features of this new home at Raumati Beach was almost an afterthought. Wellington kitchen designer Damian Hannah of German Kitchens says it was a last-minute decision on the part of the owners to add an underground wine cellar, which they designed themselves.

“Because the soil is sandy, it wasn’t difficult to dig out the space,” he says. “There’s a full, waterproofed concrete bunker under the floor – the homeowner calls it her panic room.”

A lockable, “bulletproof” glass trapdoor in the floor provides a tantalising glimpse of the wine cellar. It can only be opened using a key, which gives access to a ladder leading down to the cellar. All safety concerns have been addressed, so there is no chance the trapdoor could be opened accidentally.

Paul McCredie The large, deep island has an elevated position affording a great sea view.

Hannah says the design brief for the adjoining kitchen was for a large, functional area with enough room to work and socialise at the same time – and the owners wanted a bar.

“The clients were building their dream home on the beachfront and had designed it all themselves, but they wanted a professional to help with the kitchen,” Hannah says.

“They have a young family of three children and a few pets, and they are frequent entertainers. So the space needed to be able to accommodate extended family and large social gatherings.”

The family also desired a scullery or an area to hide the “mess” away, so the main kitchen could be kept clean and uncluttered.

“With the proximity to the beach, they wanted the kitchen to connect to the outdoor dining areas and the outdoor kitchen where they entertain and cook together. So we designed the outdoor kitchen and bar at the same time.”

The kitchen needed to complement the home’s concrete construction – even the interior walls are raw concrete, giving a strong, semi-industrial aesthetic to the space.

Paul McCredie The solid oak top on the island cantilevers out from the benchtop beneath, which is Neolith Calatorao Silk.

“The ceiling adds texture and visual depth, with natural oiled timber of varying lengths, and there are differing heights. Both of these aspects added to the palette and had to be considered when specifying the colours.”

Hannah created a large, deep island with a solid oak platform top sitting on a 20mm Neolith Calatorao Silk benchtop – a very dark shade to complement the Alno cabinetry in Raven Matt Black laminate. This, in turn, is a dramatic contrast to the raw concrete walls.

A long bench runs right to the back of the kitchen, wrapping around the wall to create a concealed scullery area. The cooktops are positioned on this bench, near the “business end”, plus a second Blanco sink. Both sinks are in Rock Grey, and there is also a herb trough in stainless steel on the island.

Paul McCredie A long, low window serves as a splashback right along the bench at the side.

A long, low window serves as a splashback, helping to minimise the number of different materials.

The mirror-backed bar, just around the corner facing the living area, features the same black laminate and LED strip lighting.

The kitchen features a full complement of Fisher & Paykel appliances, including black ovens, gas and induction cooktops, a Quad Door fridge-freezer and two integrated DishDrawers.

A Point Pod pop-up electrical socket on the island is also black.

Paul McCredie The Hansgrohe Tallis mixers in black are teamed with Blanco sinks in Rock Grey.

Paul McCredie Tucking the scullery around the corner provides a space to hide small appliances.

Paul McCredie Damian Hannah of German Kitchens (pictured) designed a mirrored bar featuring the same material palette as the kitchen.