Kitchen of the Week: Empty-nesters get perfect kitchen with visible work triangle

This new kitchen teams Dekton Liquid Embers benchtops and a solid matai riverwood table that is attached to the island.

There was quite a wishlist for this new kitchen in a Paritai Drive, Ōrākei home owned by empty-nesters, and designer Marianne Gailer of Kitchens By Design in Auckland has ticked all the boxes.

“My client, Daisy, is a great cook and has a perfect work triangle to cook in,” the designer says. “And Eric’s bar is practically located - he loves the mirrored cabinet with the hanging glasses.”

Every kitchen needs a good work triangle, which is the area between the sink, cooking appliances and refrigerator, where all the work is done. But his kitchen takes the idea further, positioning the cabinetry behind the island, so it is angled form an actual triangle with the main benchtop.

MARK SCOWEN Textural contrasts - the front of the island is wrapped in dark copper panels that match a 6m-high pivoting entry door.

The ovens are on one side of the triangle, an integrated refrigerator on another, and the sink and cooktop on the third side. The arrangement provides separation from guests while cooking, yet Daisy can still socialise. And, with the bar off to one side, Eric can prepare drinks without interrupting work in the kitchen.

Choosing a theme and materials for the design was equally important, and Gailer says she took her cue from the pool immediately outside the kitchen.

MARK SCOWEN The rear cabinets, in stained American oak veneer, are angled to create a perfect work triangle. The bar at right, is off to the side, so it can be accessed without entering the main part of the kitchen.

“The pool inspired me to use Liquid Embers Dekton for the benchtops,” she says. “My clients immediately loved it.”

Liquid Embers is a composite stone material that has a plenty of “visual movement”, and a dark, carbon-like look, reminiscent of magma. It forms the benchtops, and is a complementary material to the copper on the base of the island, which was inspired by textural copper on the home’s 6m-high pivoting entry door.

“The matai river wood table, joined to the island, is another play on the water theme,” Gailer says. “This has a Dekton central insert, and is supported by two sets of V-shaped legs made from river wood. We have added LEDs around the table that look stunning at night.”

MARK SCOWEN There were two structural posts to be accommodated into the design. Marianne Gailer integrated these into the island and wrapped them in bronze mirror panels, so their visual impact is minimalised.

Existing steel support posts needed to be incorporated into the design, so Gailer integrated these into the island, minimising their impact. They are wrapped in bronze mirror panels that reflect the surroundings and further help them to “disappear”.

These materials are teamed with cabinetry carcasses in Prime Melamine Melteca in Charred Walnut, with doors and panels in stained American oak timber veneer in Driftwood. Laminex doors and panels on the inside of the island are finished in Resene Half Nocturnal.

Integrated Gaggenau appliances help achieve the clean and cosy look the owners requested, and the matching riser downdraft provides the requested separation while cooking – it also ensures the overhead space remains uncluttered.

In keeping with the need for ease of use, a Hideaway Servodrive bin system is ideally located right next to the sink.

Stuff Marianne Gailer, pictured, created a small appliance cupboard (centre); the bar (right) has a mirrored back that reflects the swimming pool.