Kitchen of the Week: Rammed-earth walls inspire Millbrook Mews project

Rammed-earth walls were introduced to this original Millbrook Mews cottage. They inspired the colour and material palette for the new kitchen.

Designers often have “favourites” when it comes to their projects, and this one is such a kitchen for Stefan Sonntag of Masterwood Joinery in Cromwell.

The kitchen is a replacement in one of the original Mews cottages in Millbrook Resort near Queenstown, which is a stunning holiday home for an Auckland couple, their children and grandchildren – it is likely to become their permanent retirement home.

“This was a fantastic project, very close to my heart,” Sonntag says. “The kitchen has changed so much from what it was. This was one of the first areas to be built at the resort.”

Sonntag says the original kitchen in this cottage was a U-shape, and boxed into a corner, with uninviting white tiles on the floor. “It wasn’t pretty.

“The renovation sought to open the little spaces to make the house breathe and be more contemporary. But tight building restrictions in the area meant that no large alterations to the existing footprint were possible, and the open-plan area had to work within the existing space.”

Supplied Designer Stefan Sonntag specified Superlative marble for the splashback and benchtops.

The owners requested a sophisticated, warm, and inviting interior, with the kitchen positioned so that everyone could be part of the living space.

Sonntag rearranged the whole space, creating a much more social living area. “The kitchen now commands the space,” he says.

In choosing the natural colour palette, the designer took his cues from new rammed-earth walls, which were introduced to the interior to give warmth and texture. Sonntag says the builders had to remove the roof to get the earth walls built inside.

Supplied The wall cabinets feature Querkus Robusta timber veneer, while the island doors and panels are Shinoki Desert Oak, which tones in with the new rammed-earth walls in the living area.

Supplied/Stuff The entire family living area was changed with the redesign. Window seats wrap around one corner, maximising the beautiful outlook.

“The earth is sourced from the Crown Range between Wanaka and Queenstown. It adds weighty proportions and warmth. These walls underpinned the whole feel for renovation.”

Sonntag teamed dark timber veneer cabinets in Querkus Robusta with the lighter Shinoki Desert Oak on the island. The dark cabinetry also features on a mirrored wall unit. The benchtops, island waterfall and splashback are Superlative marble, which has dark grey and black veining on a grey and white background.

Appliances include Fisher & Paykel induction and gas cooktops, and a Miele oven, combi steam cooker, fridge-freezer and dishwasher.

Supplied A second new rammed-earth wall is to the left of the kitchen.

Supplied This wall unit matches the kitchen wall cabinetry.