Kitchen of the Week: Grey Lynn villa lean-to gets a clever makeover

The kitchen in the lean-to of this 100-year-old Grey Lynn villa has undergone a huge transformation to accommodate new cabinetry and an island.

Working with a tight space is always a challenge for designers, and this lean-to in an old villa in Grey Lynn had plenty of restrictions.

Auckland designer Celia Visser says the former kitchen was slotted into the same place, but it was very tired. “The owners had not done anything with the space for quite a long time. The ceiling had sagged in the dining area, so we replaced that, and continued on to create a similar batten ceiling above the kitchen.”

The owners wanted a new, much lighter kitchen that would still honour the era of the 1900s villa. “The owner’s wishlist included an island, which was quite tricky because there wasn’t a lot of space,” the designer says.

Supplied BEFORE - the kitchen was in the same position, but was much darker and not especially user-friendly.

Visser made the arrangement work by losing the cabinetry on one side of the room, and instead extending a bank of tall cabinets further along the opposite wall. That freed up space for the island: “It works out really well, and the owners love it. I met one of the owners in the supermarket recently, and she said she wouldn’t change a thing.”

Tongue-and-groove panelling features on the walls in the kitchen-dining area, painted in Resene Nebula, a soft blue shade. Similar panelling was chosen for the cabinetry fronts, but these are in Resene RIce Cake. They are teamed with Silestone Blanco Maple benchops around the perimeter and a beautiful Woodsmith timber top in ash on the island. White subway tiles on the splashback complete the look.

Woodworking also features in other detailing – the open shelving is timber, and the drawer interiors are wooden, with dovetailed corners. Blum runners ensure that have all the modern functionality.

“Although the kitchen was small, a lot of detail went into designing each area,” Visser says. “For example, we used finger pulls on cupboards and doors so that handles weren’t everywhere, or sticking out into the room. We only used handles on the taller cupboards (pantry and integrated fridge-freezer).”

The flooring is also new, featuring a cork product in the colour Resene Masala.

Visser says a similar kitchen would set you back between $50,000 and $60,000 depending on detailing, and not including appliances and trades.

JOHN WILLIAMS Dovetailed ash drawers are a feature of Woodsmith's work. The island top is Victorian ash.