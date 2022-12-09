Kitchen of the Week: Fifty shades of black and a hidden bar

This is no cookie-cutter kitchen - on the contrary it's a kitchen designed to make a bold statement in a new home in Long Bay, Auckland.

When this new house in the burgeoning Auckland suburb of Long Bay was in the planning, the owners were adamant they didn’t want a “cookie-cutter” design.

They didn’t want their home to look like the others on the block – and the same philosophy applied to the kitchen, says designer Katie Scott of Sticks+Stones Design.

Their kitchen needed to be bold and dark, and work in with the architecture. “The soaring, 5m cathedral ceiling is the obvious feature of the open-plan living-dining-kitchen space – it was also the inspiration for my design,” Scott says.

“I wanted to use and exaggerate this architectural feature; to make the kitchen feel like part of the home's design rather than a series of boxes just plonked into the space.”

With this in mind Scott chose to use the full height of the space for the cabinetry, and build a new bulkhead along the entire back wall of the room.

“Above the 'usable' space’ at the rear, I designed a series of feature panels made from Archant woven metal mesh and backlit by LED lighting. These panels are purely decorative, as the upper void within the bulkhead is used to house the air conditioning unit and ducting, plus the ducting for the extractor.”

The clients also requested a drinks station, which Scott placed behind pocket doors in the second bank of cabinetry along the side wall. This cabinetry also contains an integrated fridge and pantry.

As requested, the material palette is dark. The cabinetry is cost-effective Black Timberland melamine from Bestwood.

“All working surfaces are tough and hardwearing,” the designer says. “I used Neolith New York from CDK Stone as a feature for the island. The cooktop benchtop and splashback feature Sirius black Dekton to keep with the dark theme.”

The sizeable scullery is behind the kitchen, accessed by a “hidden” sliding door. The room features Primestone Pukekawa benchtops.

“Because the budget was tight, the specification of the scullery was pared back, but it is still highly functional, with everything the family needs for prep, clean-up and storage.”

JOHN WILLIAMS Katie Scott of Sticks+Stones Design (left) teamed a thick waterfall side to the island with a fine edge on top (right). The splashback and rear benchtop feature black Dekton in Sirius.

JOHN WILLIAMS The scullery at the back of the kitchen is simply finished, yet fully functional.