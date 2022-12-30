Kitchen of the Week: Six of the best kitchens with sculleries

For this kitchen in a new build in Karaka, designer Leonie Hamill teamed a soft-grey white lacquer on the rear cabinetry with a dark charcoal-blue on the island and display cabinetry frames. A sliding barn door opens up to reveal a huge, beautifully organised pantry.

With kitchens increasingly making a strong visual statement in an open-plan living area, there’s a growing demand for a place to hide the clutter.

Which is where the scullery comes into its own. It’s something we see a lot in high-end kitchens where people like to entertain on a grand scale, but they are also appearing in “everyday” family homes – a place for those small appliances, platters, a second sink and baking equipment.

This week we feature six of the best examples we have seen over the past year, and there are plenty of good ideas to share.

KALLAN MACLEOD The pristine pantry in the Karaka kitchen is a chef's dream.

1. First on our list is a “city-meets-country” kitchen by Auckland designer Leonie Hamill of Cube Dentro.

It’s one thing to have a large pantry, and quite another to have a pantry as beautifully set out as the one in this kitchen – it’s truly enviable on both counts.

The kitchen is slick, but not in the slightest bit industrial.

With its panel doors and drawers, and large barn door to the pantry, it’s a perfect complement to the semi-rural setting, yet also sophisticated.

KALLAN MACLEOD Doors and drawers in the pantry have the same panel style as the main kitchen. The benchtop is Caesarstone Snow.

Hamill specified long, white open shelving for the pantry, with the idea that it would look just as good with the barn door open, as closed – the client stores pantry essentials in matching glass jars.

The pantry, which offers a second workspace, has ample bench space (Caesarstone Snow), additional storage, plus a second sink, dishwasher and full-height refrigerator.

MARK SCOWEN The pantry now has a wider opening and no doors, and was designed to be on show. It features the same navy blue cabinetry, stainless steel benchtops and subway tiles as the kitchen.

2. A new kitchen in a Laingholm house by Auckland designer Leanne Harley features an open scullery that disguises an awkward corner.

While the scullery doesn’t necessarily hide clutter, it is recessed, and its immaculate organisation is a joy to behold.

Harley says the owners wanted an “entertainer’s kitchen”, with an industrial, organic aesthetic with lots of steel and easy-clean, robust surfaces.

The scullery accommodates the main clean-up centre with a large sink, DishDrawers, bins and a stainless steel benchtop – a smaller secondary sink is located out in the main kitchen for preparation.

And because the scullery plays such a significant role, Harley says it made sense to open up this space, and have no doors.

“We really wanted to showcase the scullery, and not have it hidden away – it’s almost the star of the show,” she says.

MARK SCOWEN The scullery is a key part of the kitchen, being the main clean-up centre, with the larger sink and dishwasher. Working with the tricky angles was a challenge for the team.

“It’s a room to be seen and embraced.

“Megan and Jarred are both real foodies, and they love to cook and entertain, so it is not a problem to keep it clean and tidy.

Benchtops in the scullery are stainless steel, and the cabinetry is Prime Panels in the colour Devious.

The splashback tiles are Subway Rewind Polvere tiles.

STEPHEN GOODENOUGH Davinia Sutton designed this kitchen in a holiday home. It won the 2022 New Zealand Designer Kitchen of the Year award.

3. Christchurch designer Davinia Sutton designed an award-winning kitchen with a scullery for a holiday home with a modern, yet relaxed aesthetic.

Designed to accommodate day-to-day living as well as entertaining on a frequent basis, the kitchen has a long galley format.

The working scullery offers the luxury of separating food prep from the main space.

There is also a hidden breakfast pantry in the main kitchen.

STEPHEN GOODENOUGH The working pantry in the kitchen by Davinia Sutton continues the relaxed holiday feel of the main room.

The kitchen won the 2022 TIDA New Zealand Designer Kitchen of the Year award.

The judges said the kitchen displays a beautiful balance of colour, light and texture, enhancing the space and creating a bespoke kitchen that is both sophisticated and rustic.

Special features of the scullery include the raw timber edging to the white cabinetry, which enhances the relaxed “beachy” look of the space.

JOHN WILLIAMS Under-cabinet lighting helps to lighten this kitchen by Celia Visser, highlighting the beautiful flooring. The scullery is behind the bank of cabinetry with the ovens.

4. A new kitchen designed for expats returning home is another head-turner. Auckland designer Celia Visser had plenty of space to work with, designing a stunning kitchen that teams custom-manufactured blue steel cabinetry with recycled slatted kauri timber to seamlessly blend with the home’s architectural features.

Steel and timber shelving emulate the design of the open stairwell viewed through a glass wall.

The scullery here is a hidden clean-up space at one side of the kitchen, providing additional storage and display shelving. There is also a glass-walled larder and a blackboard wall.

Benchtops are honed marble, which add to the organic feel of the home.

JOHN WILLIAMS Glass doors on the larder make a feature of the objects within.

JOHN WILLIAMS The entertaining centre has its own sink and integrated under-bench refrigerator. The shelving echoes the architectural design of the glass walls between the kitchen and stairwell.

5. Larissa Breukelaar of Modern Age Kitchens & Joinery in Christchurch won the 2022 DNKBA Kitchen Design Award and Character Kitchen award for a beautiful Hamptons cottage-style kitchen in a country house in Canterbury.

“The design response was to keep everything light, but bring in textures to create a relaxed space,” the designer says.

“These include traditional square panelling, V-groove, reeded glass, and stone with veining that fits harmoniously with the build.”

Cabinetry lacquered in Dulux Mt Aspiring is teamed with Dekton composite stone benchtops from Cosentino in the natural white colour Rem.

Anthony Turnham Photography This Hamptons-style cottage features a multi award-winning character kitchen designed by Larissa Breukelaar in conjunction with owner Carol Riley.

Anthony Turnham Photography There is plenty of additional storage in the scullery, plus laundry facilities.

Breukelaar says the owner loves detail and symmetry so creating a scullery door inbuilt with the joinery was a must.

“When the scullery door is closed, there is a perfect alignment and balance within the space.

The reeded glass display cabinet with the owner’s collection of green dinnerware and glasses is another key feature of the cabinetry.

6. Transforming the “worst kitchen” he had ever seen was a major challenge for Wellington designer Damian Hannah of German Kitchens.

“I’d never seen a kitchen in the middle of the room before – you could walk right around it,” he says.

“The cooktop sat on a narrow 60mm benchtop and things would fall off the back of it. Also, there was a structural post in the room, and it looked as though nobody knew what to do with it, so they just finished the kitchen up to it.”

Supplied The design brief to Damian Hannah from the owner of this kitchen was simple: "Just give me a kitchen that is functional and works within the space."

Hannah turned the kitchen around, creating a long galley work space, integrating the post within the large island, which features stunning Brown Silk granite.

Hannah was able to steal some space from a laundry to create a good-sized scullery.

“With large islands, you still need somewhere for the small appliances. The colour of the cabinetry and benchtop were changed from the kitchen to make it lighter and brighter.”

Supplied The scullery features an electrical track mounted onto the splashback. Viscount White granite was specified for this space.

An electrical track was specified and mounted into the Viscount White granite splashback (which matches the benchtop in the scullery) to allow the small appliances to be plugged in any location and easily switched off or adjusted from a sensible height. Illuminated sockets are another design feature.

The existing laundry plumbing made it easy to add a second sink.

This ensures the scullery is the perfect place for food prep, helping to keep the new kitchen uncluttered and streamlined.