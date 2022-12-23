Kitchen of the Week: Splashback is perfect window onto country life

Symmetry defines this kitchen in a new build in Levin. The window splashback provides a perfect view of the countryside, while letting in plenty of natural light.

Incorporating long low windows within the kitchen splashback in this country house makes a stunning connection with the rural landscape.It also means the work space is flooded with natural light, which makes you wonder why more kitchens don’t feature this idea.

Designer Phoebe Clinton-Baker of Workshop Designs in Masterton designed the kitchen for a new build in Levin. She says the couple and their four children needed to be able to use the space independently and collectively. “There’s also a large extended family who live close by, which we took into account – five seats at the breakfast bar were a must.”

Clinton-Baker says the owners wanted a space that would be “beautiful, soft and timeless”, and they wanted to incorporate a curved element, brass and timber. She opted for a strongly symmetrical look that complements the architecture, and timber ply ceiling.

Avodah The timber veneer cabinetry is a colour match with the ply ceiling.

“Using curves without overdoing them was key to the space,” the designer says. “Timber veneer – Vida Space Querkus in Allegro European Oak finished in Osmo hard wax oil – has been carefully wrapped around the ends of the island and rangehood box, with attention to where the negative detail sits on the oak.

“The soft radius on the bench, island and rangehood create an organic feel without buying into the trend.”

To warm up the material palette, there is brass detailing in the curved negative detailing. And the designer raised the height of the drawer fronts and doors by 3mm to hide the joins, creating a seamless look between the timber and the brass strips within the negative detail. Brushed brass handles also feature.

Avodah Cosentino Dekton Rem features on the benchtops, central splashback and overhead shelving, minimising the number of different materials, which helps to keep the overall look calm and uncluttered.

Avodah Interior plants bring the "green" inside - the owner has green fingers, says designer Phoebe Clinton-Baker.

Hardwearing Dekton, an ultracompact material made from glass, porcelain and quartz, in the shade Rem features on the benchtops, wraps the splashback windows, features on the mitred overhead shelving, and forms the splashback above the hob.

Cabinetry above the fridge-freezer features Sage Doors’ Acrymatte in Snow White, which successfully camouflages the doors. “The fridge is hidden away in a wall of white, so it doesn’t take away from the main event,” Clinto-Baker says.

On the opposite wall is the door to a scullery that accommodates a microwave, second sink and wine refrigerator.

Cooking appliances are Bosch, as is the dishwasher. The main fridge is by Mitsubishi, and the wine fridge is Vintec.

AVODAH Phoebe Clinton-Baker (right) added brass to the negative detailing at the top of the cabinets.