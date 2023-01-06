Kitchen of the Week: 'Eagle's Nest' overlooks Jack Nicklaus Golf Course

Two long black steel lockers helped determine the "modern industrial" aesthetic of this kitchen in a new Kinloch home.

It’s rare that a kitchen designer gets two long black steel lockers to incorporate into their design. But that’s what the owners of this new build In Kinloch wanted – in fact the beautiful lockers set the tone for the “modern industrial” aesthetic.

Designer Stu Martin who runs Stu Martin Joinery (SMJ) in Taupō says the clients were building their first home. “They had purchased their prime piece of land overlooking the Jack Nicklaus Golf Course several years ago and had spent a considerable amount of time planning their dream home, ‘Eagle’s Nest’.

“They have two pre-teen children and were very aware of creating separate spaces for themselves and their children. Each individual space had to be able to function on its own, but also connect overall to create a great flow throughout the house.”

Supplied The house overlooks the Jack Nicklaus Golf Course, which also influenced the choice of materials.

Martin says while the owners liked their architects overall visual plan, he was presented with a list of their own pre-purchased appliances and specifically the two sets of black steel lockers to incorporate into the design.

READ MORE:

* Kitchen of the Week: Six of the best kitchens with sculleries

* Kitchen of the Week: Splashback is perfect window onto country life

* Kitchen of the Week: Deerstalker's dream beside Lake Taupo



“They also wanted a bar area for coffee-making and drink preparation, and they needed durable work surfaces, and a kitchen that would be functional and user-friendly for easy entertaining – maximum ‘bang’ for their buck.”

Supplied Bandsawn plywood on the island is teamed with Melteca Melteca Acrylic Soft Touch cabinetry in the colour Cinder.

The kitchen has an overall modern industrial look, with materials chosen to match other architectural features. The island features bandsawn, untreated radiata pine plywood to complement the ceiling.

The plywood is teamed with a Dekton Trilium benchtop from Cosentino – Trilium is a deep grey inspired by volcanic stone. The negative detailing beneath the benchtop is Melteca Acrylic Soft Touch from Laminex in the colour Pitch.

Cabinetry along the wall features the same laminate in Cinder with a matt finish. The interiors of the cabinets are in Seal Grey Melteca. The glass splashback, personalised for the owners, has a river scene with mountains.

Supplied The island benchtop is Dekton Trilium - a deep grey surface inspired by volcanic stone.

Supplied These commercial lockers are a key design feature.

Martin says the whole family likes to cook, so a generously sized working scullery was formed with access from the kitchen through a “secret door”.

A very detailed and specific lighting plan ensured individual spaces are highlighted.

Appliances include a Westinghouse oven, Samsung induction cooktop and French-door refrigerator, Schweigen power pack, Tuscany wine cabinet, and a Fisher & Paykel DishDrawer.

Supplied The glass splashback was custom designed for the owners.

Supplied The pantry features pull-out drawers and a second sink.