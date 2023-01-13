Kitchen of the Week: 'Pounamu' island ensures this kitchen is anything but boring

Mid-century-style American oak cabinetry is teamed with a granite benchtop that resembles pounamu greenstone in this kitchen in a new home in Papanui, Christchurch.

“We don’t want boring.” That was the brief to designer Kate Carter from the owners of this new build in Papanui, Christchurch.

And with its Mid-century-style cabinetry and magical granite island benchtop that resembles pounamu greenstone, the kitchen could never be described that way.

“Originally, we had a whole different concept in mind,” Carter says. “We were driving to look at a particular stone, and the owners said they thought they would rather have a little quirkiness – a bit of boldness in their kitchen.

Sarah Rowlands Verde Fusion granite on the island top resembles a treasured piece of pounamu greenstone the owners have. It also references their family holidays on the West Coast.

“And it was love at first sight when they saw this stone (Verde Fusion honed granite from Artisan Stone). They have great memories of family holidays to the West Coast, and this stone reminded them of a very special piece of pounamu that they treasure. It provided the starting point for the whole design.”

However, Carter says while they wanted a kitchen with the “wow factor”, they didn’t want it to be ostentatious. “They wanted a kitchen that was a reflection of them as a family. They love Mid-century design, and preferred clean lines and a high attention to detail, but nothing too fussy or cluttered.”

The owners wanted natural timber, contrasted with other colours and layers of texture. With this in mind the designer specified American white oak cabinetry from Prime Panels for the tall cabinetry, overhead cabinets and shelving. The timber is contrasted by lower cabinets with Sage doors in Acrymatte Acrylic, in the colour Coconut.

A darker base was chosen for the island – Soft Matt high-pressume laminate in the colour Devious, also from Prime Panels. The rear benchtop features Neolith in Mont Blanc with a Silk finish, from CDK. This is teamed with Artisan White Gloss splashback tiles from Ambience Tiles.

Functionally, the kitchen needed to work on a typical weekday for a busy family of four with two young and active boys, and in the weekend when the family often hosts friends for an early barbecue.

Sarah Rowlands Negative detailing between the island top and base is a contemporary touch in keeping with the architecture.

“They wanted to feel like they could be busy working in the kitchen yet still feel connected to the people and activities going on around them – kids swimming, friends chatting around a central kitchen island with a glass of wine in hand,” Carter says.

“Although there is generally one main cook, the ‘other’ is often enlisted to help with prepping or doing the dishes, so having clear work zones was important. With a high need for functional storage every bit of space needed to work hard.”

The layout accommodates these requirements, and allows for an easy flow. The integrated Fisher & Paykel French Door is positioned at the side of the kitchen, where it can be accessed easily, with no disruption to work in the kitchen.

Because the owners wanted spaces to have things on display but also an area to hide things away, there is a scullery, where small appliances are kept. It also provides extra storage and bench space, and Blum Legrabox internal drawers that allow the family to see items at a glance.

Other appliances in the kitchen include an Electrolux dishwasher, oven tower and induction cooktop, and a Schweigen extractor.

Lukeke handblown glass pendants in custom sizes and shapes maximise the lighting in the double-height void above the kitchen.