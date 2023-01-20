Kitchen of the Week: Designers' own kitchen in 1900s villa is 'future nostalgia' style

Kitchen designer Michael Murray and husband Josh Williamson have just completed a major renovation of their 1900s villa, which was once the Pukekohe Police Station.

For police pounding the beat in Pukekohe in the first half of the last century, this villa was home base. But once it ceased to be fit for purpose in the rapidly growing township, the villa was moved to its current site in the 1960s, when it became a private home.

And it’s now home to designer couple Michael Murray BDes, Dip Kit.Des and husband Josh Williamson of Michael Murray Studio. The couple have completely renovated the house and not surprisingly, the kitchen and bathroom received special attention.

“The interior style we wanted to achieve was ‘future nostalgia’, also known as newstalgia,” Murray says. “This is a very current design style for 2023 and moving forward. The idea is that you bring in elements that are nostalgic to you, such as inherited pieces.

“Some items will be reupholstered in a more contemporary fabric and paired with more contemporary furnishings and interior details. The look blends traditional with modern and vintage.”

The designer says future nostalgia also encourages the reuse and recycle of furniture which is “the upcoming generation style for interiors”. “These pieces bring so much texture and personality into an interior space – as does the original kauri flooring, which has been given a matt finish.”

Jono Parker Toyko marble from Universal Granite wraps the large island, and forms the splashback and a shelf at the rear. The bar stools are Bentwood from Cintesi.

Choosing a colour palette and materials for his own kitchen was no hardship for Murray – he has worked with clients for the past seven years and says he’s “still in love with every aspect of the process”.

“We started our new business in October 2021, and knowing we would be working from our home office for a few years, we wanted to renovate the home so we could invite clients into the space, as well as family and friends, of course.”

The designer subsequently ensured every aspect of the renovation truly reflective of his own style as a kitchen designer, and also catered to his and Josh’s everyday life. “After a five-month renovation, I am very pleased to say the final result meets both criteria,” he says.

Jono Parker The pair have designed every room in a style they call "future nostalgia", whereby traditional, vintage and recycled items are paired alongside some newer elements.

The natural Tokyo marble benchtop is the hero of the space. Fully surrounded by stone, the island stands in the centre of the kitchen, almost like a sculptural art piece, with a very fluid and tonal veining.

“Choosing the right benchtop is one of the most important decisions when designing a kitchen, and the natural marble here achieves the perfect balances of drama and softness,” Murray says.

Minimal, modern Melamine cabinetry in Resene Quarter Thorndon Cream provides a refreshing contrast to the period detailing in the villa. Recessed handles blend effortlessly into the white tonal colour palette. And fully integrated appliances also make the whole space feel seamless.

Mirrored overhead cabinets at the rear are framed by narrow black steel, and virtually disappear into their surroundings, as they mimic the colour palette of the rest of the space.

And the antique brass tapware is a subtle nod to Murray’s love for vintage furniture and objects, he says.

Appliances include a Bosch integrated fridge-freezer and dishwasher, Series 8 oven, combi microwave and warmer drawer.

A bar is positioned off to one side, near the sofa. The benchtop here features Snowy Ibiza stone, and the cabinetry matches the kitchen.

Jono Parker There's a bold mix of organic elements, which include the Aged Brass Organic Buddy mixer from Plumbline. The kauri floor is original.

The couple’s bathroom is also a treat, with the same Tokyo marble featured, and cabinets in Resene Quarter Thorndon Cream. Here, they are teamed with a bluestone basin. The marble vanity extends up the wall to form a small shelf, which is neatly tucked beneath black-framed mirrors – these provide further visual continuity with the kitchen.

“Using stone in the bathroom also adds a sense of sophistication and luxury,” Murray says. “And we love to include soft textiles that bring a timeless warmth to the space.”

Jono Parker Similar Tokyo marble features on the bathroom vanity. The basin is a natural bluestone vessel.