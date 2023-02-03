Kitchen of the Week: Character villa gets first new kitchen in 50 years

The first new kitchen in 50 years for this old villa teams black cabinetry with an antique wood French shop counter that now serves as an island.

Back in the 1970s the parents of one of the current owners of this Hastings house joined two old villas together at an angle to make one big home.

They undertook a kitchen renovation at the same time, and it was scarcely altered in 50 years. When asked what wasn’t working for the family today, designer Sharon Dorman of Rabbitte Joinery says “everything”.

“It was, sadly, very tired and outdated. There was a small circular sink poked into the corner, and a bit of shelving tacked on. It was not meeting the needs, or tastes, of a busy family of eight – Mum (an avid cook), Dad, and six children ranging in age from young teenagers to young adults.

“The kitchen and scullery needed a much better spatial flow, durable work surfaces and multiple work areas, to make it easier to cater for their regular large family gatherings. It also needed to be in keeping with the era of the home – the owners requested a ‘black kitchen with some brass, please’.”

Dorman says some renovation work was required to transform the space. New windows for the kitchen bring in extra morning light. And an old fireplace was removed and replaced with a sliding barn door, forming the opening into the scullery. This incorporates a former dead-end passageway and small dark storage cupboard, providing essential storage, and an additional work space.

FLORENCE CHAVIN One of the owners is an avid cook - and, with a family with six children from young teens to young adults, the freestanding 1100mm Falcon oven is put to good use.

The designer teamed Laminex Melteca cabinetry carcasses in black with door and drawer fronts in Mirotone Nero with a 10% gloss finish. Archant porcelain benchtops are also in black. And glossy splashback tiles in black bounce light around the kitchen.

“An antique wood French shop counter (sourced by the owners) is a warm and practical addition to the kitchen,” Dorman says. “It provides a unique textural element to the character-filled home.”

Archant Delamare cup pulls in Antique Brass feature on the doors and drawers. The Buddy mixer in the kitchen and Elementi mixer in the scullery are also brass. Other special features include a black freestanding 1100mm Falcon oven with matching black Falcon rangehood.

The kitchen won a DNKBA Kitchen Design Bronze Award in the NKBA 2022 Excellence in Design Awards.

FLORENCE CHAVIN Designer Sharon Dorman allowed plenty of work space so several people can work in the kitchen at the same time.

FLORENCE CHAVIN Designer Sharon Dorman (pictured) won a Bronze Award for the kitchen in the NKNA 2022 Excellence in Design Awards.