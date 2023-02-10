Kitchen of the Week: Designer tackles parents' kitchen in her childhood home

Designer Melanie Sa'u transformed this kitchen in her childhood home, lightening the space and making it much more functional for her parents, who love to entertain.

Auckland designer Melanie Sa’u received the ultimate commission – to design a new kitchen for her parents’ home in rural Papakura. It’s a house she knows well, because it’s where she grew up, so she was well aware of the existing kitchen’s failings.

“My parents have been there for more than 20 years, and had that kitchen for about 15 years, but it wasn’t functional,” she says. “The rangehood was so low it blocked your line of sight, and there was only one access in and out of the kitchen. Also, it didn’t lend itself to multiple people working at the same time.”

Sa’u, who runs MS Studio, says a timber ceiling made the room very dark, and it compressed the space, visually – “the ceiling felt very low”.

“Mum and Dad are entertainers – they have dinner parties every other week, where everyone gathers round the island. But Mum would always be on the other side, apart, and working with that rangehood didn’t make it much fun. The technology was also old. There were no soft-close drawers; benches were pulling away from the walls; and appliances had been replaced, but the new ones didn’t fit as well.

“The pantry was the old style, whereby you opened the door and just shoved everything in there. In fact, the whole kitchen was very dated and needed an update – back when Mum and Dad ordered it they were running their own business, and decisions were made on the fly.”

JOHN WILLIAMS Before: The original kitchen had a peninsula, rather than an island, and a rangehood that was too low - it was at eye level, which made it awkward to socialise, and it blocked the sight line through the house.

Sa’u says her mother loves cooking and her dad loves baking, so she took that into account when planning the new kitchen. “Also, Mum is a clean freak. She likes everything put away; everything in its space, so hidden storage was essential.”

Another request was a 900mm oven under a window, so her parents could enjoy the view of the trees while cooking. Hard-wearing materials were also vital: “They had always put their hot pots and pans on the granite benchtop, which is a big no-no, although it wasn’t damaged, surprisingly.”

Other things on the wish list included a bar fridge.

Sa’u came up with a new layout that provides an island, rather than a peninsula, providing access to the work space from two sides. She also configured the seating differently.

JOHN WILLIAMS Melania Sa'u of MS Studio says the new kitchen came into its own at Christmas, when she and both her parents could work in the space at the same time, without getting in each other's way.

“It doesn’t work having everyone sitting in a line on bar stools. No-one wants to sit like that. By changing the seating (putting it around one corner), it becomes a place where you can sit and talk to each other. Mum and Dad have their breakfast there now.”

To lighten the kitchen, the timber ceiling was replaced with a white painted ceiling, and new cabinetry in Prime acrylic in the colour Alabaster, with White Velvet interiors. The cabinetry is teamed with Calacatta marble benchtops by Florim.

“The kitchen instantly felt so much lighter and bigger,” the designer says. “I added visual warmth on the island, with Prime Toitu veneer in American Oak with a custom stain.”

JOHN WILLIAMS Other key changes included the addition of a large pantry with a bench, second sink and pocket doors, and a 900mm Smeg Portofino oven positioned beneath the window to maximise the outlook.

JOHN WILLIAMS Good organisation was essential for the owners, so the designer specified a Franke Box Centre with chopping boards and knives (left), Hettich drawer systems (centre) and Zenith hotwater tap (right).

A Franke box centre is a special feature of the island – this is a double sink with a stainless steel organisation lift-out that incorporates knives and a wood knife block, plastic and wood chopping boards, a colander and draining rack.

“Mum’s really into her organisation, and she can take all that out and use it instantly,” Sa’u says. “I have had a few clients requesting these, because the accessories are right there where you need them.”

Another new feature is a breakfast area within a new pantry with pocket doors that slide back out of the way. It accommodates foodstuffs and small appliances, including a microwave oven. “When people visit, the doors are closed up and everything is hidden away.”

Sa’u says the kitchen proved its worth over Christmas: “There were three of us working in there with no problem. Dad and I were baking, and Mum was doing prep. We were able to work without getting in each other’s way. They are loving it.”

The kitchen was manufactured by Kitchen Dynamics and the CAD detailing was by Dan Just of Just Detailing.

JOHN WILLIAMS A laminate floor was replaced with Vienna Woods engineered timber in Baltic Taupe Oak; the bar fridge is a Liebherr Beverage Centre; a new Falmec Stella power pack replaces the bulky rangehood.