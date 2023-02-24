Kitchen of the Week: Any colour, so long as it's green

Vivid glossy green tiles from Artedomus are contrasted with copper overhead cabinets and mahogany veneer in this new kitchen in a Devonport home.

“We tried lots of different green tiles, and she kept saying they weren’t right. Finally, I brought the brightest, most clear green tile I could find, and she fell in love with it.”

And the Artedomus tiles turned out to the perfect choice for the splashback in this kitchen in a renovated Devonport home.

It’s a bold change from all the black and timber kitchens we see today. And it’s a real talking point, a complement to the timber and copper cabinetry.

Kitchen designer Margaux Word of Chroma Interiors says the homeowners are empty-nesters who returned to their home after living in Fiji and were keen to change out their old kitchen, which featured blue cabinetry.

“It was time for an update,” she says.

“They needed lots of changes to the plan – the existing kitchen had a very long, angled peninsula that cut straight through the space.

“The couple were strongly influenced by their time in Fiji. They like warm tones, earthy materials and the outdoors, and they have quite a bit of Fijian furniture and artwork throughout the house.”

JOHN WILLIAMS The bank of floor-to-ceiling cabinetry is solid mahogany.

Word says reconfiguring a room with lots of angles into a well-flowing kitchen was a challenge.

Removing the wall to the lounge immediately created more visual space. And extending a bulkhead above the cooktop created visual continuity.

Solid mahogany features on the floor-to-ceiling cabinets, which conceal the pantry and provide ample storage for the clients’ platters and dinnerware collection.

Matching tongue-and-groove mahogany veneer features on the lower cupboards, while vertical battens add a strong textural element to the front of the island.

JOHN WILLIAMS/Stuff Designer Margaux Word of Chroma Interiors teamed the splashback with leathered black granite. The copper tapware from Plumbline will age to match the patina on the overhead cupboards.

Overhead cupboards in natural copper add further visual warmth, and will gain a patina over time.

The cabinetry is teamed with leathered black granite from Granite Workshop.

And while the granite, timber and copper introduce the “earthy” elements to the kitchen, the vibrant green splashback references the outdoors.

The kitchen was manufactured by UpStyle Interiors, and the building by Devonport Construction.

JOHN WILLIAMS The natural timber elements are a fitting match for the leafy outlook. A wall between the kitchen-dining area and the lounge was removed to open up the space.