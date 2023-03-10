Kitchen of the Week: Derelict garage transformed with studio conversion

It's hard to believe this was once a derelict garage with holes in the floor - today it's a studio with a kitchenette and a table on castors.

Before-and-after pics tell the story of this amazing transformation of a rundown old garage next to a colonial villa in Birkenhead, Auckland.

The job was the fourth project for the homeowners by designer-joinery Rhys Mellor of Love Kitchens – over the previous three years he had designed an outdoor kitchen plus a new indoor kitchen and a cabana bar for the family.

“Having had many years’ experience as a boat-builder, it was wonderful that the owner gave me the first kitchen commission, and from there the business has just grown,” Mellor says. “Interestingly, the derelict garage had always stood there. We didn’t know what to do with it. There were so many holes in the floor. You couldn’t walk in certain parts as you would fall through. The kids and parents would throw crap in, shut the door and turn their back on it.”

But then the owner who runs a business from home, had an idea to turn the garage into a consulting studio with a kitchen, so it would be like a home and would make people feel comfortable. “She had been working in the kitchen, so it made sense,” Mellor says.

“Most people would probably have pulled it down and rebuilt, but we didn’t want to go through that whole process, so decided to work with what was there, and it was structurally sound. We kept the A-frames (trusses), but reclad everything with birch for a light, Scandi look.”

Supplied Before: The old garage was unlined, and was used for storage.

Jamie Cobel After: New windows and skylights, and custom V-groove birch lining ensure the interior is light and airy.

The interior is lined with V-groove 12mm birch that was custom manufactured. “We wanted that light look, rather than the yellow look of pine, which would have made it feel more like a surf shop.”

To be certain of how it would look, Mellor built a scale model for the client. “We painted the trusses black in the model, but it didn’t work, so it was a good thing to test that.”

The floor was relined with 20mm boards with a laminate veneer, so there is consistency of colour throughout. High windows that follow the gabled roofline and skylights ensure the interior is flooded with natural light.

Jamie Cobel Both the cabinet fronts and benchtops feature slimline Polaris Compact solid laminate.

The pale Scandi elements are teamed with black Polaris Compact, a slimline solid laminate from Plytech that features on the cabinetry and benchtops. The same material provides the dark accents on the barn door. “We mitred the benchtop with the fronts of the cabinets for a seamless look, but it was a tricky job,” the designer says.

A key feature in the kitchen is the long island with surrounding shelf storage. “It can be either a table or an island, and it’s on castors, so you spin it around, and maybe hold workshops. The client envisioned lots of uses for it.”

And although you can’t see them, there is an integrated Fisher & Paykel DishDrawer in the rear cabinetry, and an integrated under-bench refrigerator.

Stuff Attention to detail defines the interior - the edge of the benchtop and tops of the drawer fronts are mitred for a seamless fit.

Mellor says the colour goes the whole way through the Polaris Compact laminate, so there are no veneers to peel away over time. It’s also heat- and scratch-resistant, resists fingerprints, and has a smooth, velvety feel that matches its luxurious aesthetic.

Kitchen pricing

While this project was a little different from a standard kitchen, being a rebuild of the garage and a kitchenette, rather than a full kitchen, Mellor says kitchens up to 4m long usually come in between $25k and 45k; mid-size kitchens that are 4m to 8m long are $35k to $60k, and kitchens up to18m like a large one he completed was $134k. “The final cost can depend on the appliances they are wanting, but its around those numbers.”

The kitchen was both designed and manufactured by Love Kitchens.

Jamie Cobel Designer Rhys Mellor made a model before starting the job, and says he painted the trusses black, but the model confirmed "that didn't work".

Supplied The designer earlier designed a new kitchen for the old villa.

Supplied And there's an outdoor kitchen and cabana bar.

Supplied The outdoor kitchen includes a pizza oven.