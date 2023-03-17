Kitchen of the Week: Everything orderly in this kitchen for Tupperware fanatic

This kitchen is defined by its precise detailing for a homeowner that loves everything to be ordered, but the Florim splashback has a life of its own.

With two kids under three and a third on the way, the owners of this new rural barn-style home near Ramarama in Auckland needed a practical kitchen that would be easy to maintain, and a space that could adapt as the children grow.

But that wasn’t the only request, says designer Pippa Candy of Kitchen Dynamics in Waiuku. “As a confessed OCD sufferer and a Tupperware fanatic, one of the owners said the alignment of key elements was high on their wishlist.

“The home was purposely designed to create a generous kitchen, and living area, and they wanted a kitchen that was modern and uncomplicated, but with enough style and grandeur to suit the vaulted ceilings of the dramatic space. They wanted a kitchen that made them feel proud and content when they looked at it from their living space.”

MARK SCOWEN The shelving and rangehood surround is carbonised bamboo, which matches the veining in the Florim splashback.

A dark colour palette and bamboo timber elements were selected to contrast the crisp white apex ceilings, and to tie in with the exposed timber rafters and columns. And to enhance the visual drama, a beautiful veined splashback in Florim porcelain splashback in Marble Laurent was chosen.

Candy teamed Laminex Melteca Acrylic Soft Touch cabinets in Pitch Black with carbonised bamboo shelving and rangehood surround from The Woodsmith. Prime Melamine in Original Oak features on the bookcase and shelving for wine storage. To further enhance the visual drama, the Haier Quad Door refrigerator and bar stools are also black.

Mark Scowen The main benchtops are Primestone in Porters Pass, while the long bench beside the pass-through to the barbecue area features carbonised bamboo.

The main benchtops in the kitchen and scullery feature Primestone in Porters Pass from Prime Panels. There is a secondary benchtop in cabonised bamboo that can double as a coffee station and bar. This bench extends to form part of an entertaining area where guests can sit in front of the window and take in the country views.

It also serves as a pass-through to the barbecue area, for platters and drinks.

Candy says an organised and compartmentalised scullery was essential for the busy mum. “The scullery is core to the daily activities undertaken in this kitchen. It was designed with multiple inner drawers and just the right-sized open shelving to suit the Tupperware.”

MARK SCOWEN The wine storage shelving matches the tones of the carbonised timber.

In addition to the Haier refrigerator, key appliances include a 900mm Fisher & Paykel freestanding dual-fuel oven, power pack and dishwasher, and a Baumatic beverage centre.

The kitchen was also manufactured by Kitchen Dynamics.

MARK SCOWEN Pippa Candy (left) designed the scullery storage to suit the owner's Tupperware collection.

MARK SCOWEN Keeping to a white, black and timber palette makes for a dramatic family living area.