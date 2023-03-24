Kitchen of the Week: Young family's inspiring, yet 'affordable' renovation of '60s house

Jeremy Gray and Alana Shinn have transformed their '60s house in Hoon Hay, and the kitchen was a "huge part" of the renovation.

Just how hard is it to turn a retro ‘60s rental into a modern home? That’s the question Christchurch homeowners Jeremy Gray and Alana Shinn asked themselves when they bought a fixer-upper they wanted to turn into a family home.

And what’s most remarkable, the pair chose to blog their project every step of the way “warts and all”. And they started with their house hunt. They say they first looked at a few renovated properties, but the quality of work was really variable. “A lot of what we call ‘as is where is’ homes, had been purchased by people keen to make a quick buck by undertaking shoddy repairs and flicking it on for a profit.”

So the solution was to do it themselves, and do it well. Gray, who works for Builderscrack.co.nz, knows all about the tradie sector, and he and Shinn felt ready to tackle their own project management. They paid $447,000 for their Hoon Hay house in 2019 and set aside $75,000 for the renovation (a total of $522,000), which involved upgrading the whole house, not just the kitchen. That included new double glazing and better insulation throughout.

Gray says they wanted an open-plan, warm home, with modern comforts. “We both like to cook, and love the classic ‘kitchen as the heart of the home’ feel, so creating a large, central and streamlined kitchen was important.”

To achieve this, for starters, they needed to remove a section of the internal wall between kitchen and living room, and move the hot water cylinder out of the living room. They also wanted to replace a couple of intrusive internal doors with cavity sliders, and close a couple of external doors, including one into the kitchen.

Supplied A wall on the left was knocked down and replaced with cabinetry and a breakfast bar. The couple chose not to have overhead cupboards to avoid a "closed-in" feel.

Supplied BEFORE: This was the original '60s kitchen - the handles had been changed out at some point.

The couple researched products, compared costs and checked if consents would be needed, and were satisfied their general plan would be attainable.

“The kitchen represented a huge chunk of the renovation in terms of work and energy,” Gray says. “One of the central themes in our thoughts and memories was the importance of kitchen ‘flow’. We put this down to the ease at which we could move around the kitchen space, and for that space to feel in the ‘heart’ of the living space.

“We wanted to avoid the kitchen being a secondary space, and the cooking to be a ‘chore’. The kitchen should instead be the ‘place to be’ in the home. An energetic, central space that drew us in, felt clean, efficient and really functional.”

Overhead cupboards were a no-go, as the couple feel they create a closed-in working space. “This meant we’d have to be really clever with under-bench and pantry storage, to ensure everything had a place.”

Supplied A new cavity slider was installed to separate the reworked laundry, which now provides extra pantry storage for "tinned goods".

Working with Glen Kelman from Kitchen Concepts, the couple chose white walls and cabinets for the kitchen to create an open feel. “To complement the white, we decided on a black oven and hood, which work in well with the existing black fireplace,” Gray says. “We carried this theme throughout the house to the all-white bathroom and the white-walled bedrooms – also accented with new black aluminium joinery.

“Adding natural elements like the fine stone-effect countertop and warm-toned wooden floors in the kitchen and bathroom reinforces the minimalist-yet-comfortable theme.”

The kitchen teams the Laminex high-pressure laminate benchtop in Pure Mineral Stone with Melamine on MDF cabinetry in the colour Malibu. Doors and drawers feature Blum and Häfele hardware, with Häfele Alto softclose runners. The splashback is white glossy tiles.

Supplied The kitchen is now an integral part of the whole living area, and is much lighter and brighter than the original.

Tapware was sourced by the owners from Mitre 10, along with all the appliances, which are from Trade Depot.

The layout of the new kitchen is also a vast improvement on what went before. Removing the wall with the tall bank of small cupboards has ensured people working in the kitchen can socialise with others – the kitchen is now part of a larger open-plan living area. And there are bar stools on the living room side of the new breakfast bar.

There is also a lot more bench space, on both sides of the kitchen, with a short return at one end. But the position of the sink and oven were retained as they worked well.

Supplied The dining area is off to one side of the kitchen. The same timber laminate flooring flows through the entire living area, providing a strong visual connection.

A cavity slider was added to the laundry door at one end of the kitchen, and extra pantry storage added to this room for a “tinned food larder”.

“After living in our home for a while now, there isn’t anything we’d have done differently in the kitchen. It is most definitely the heart of our home and a space we really enjoy being in,” Gray says.

The couple sourced not only their kitchen company, but also the different trades required for the build through Builderscrack.co.nz. And Gray suggests people planning a new kitchen don’t write off local design/manufacturers, as they showed the price for the kitchen was quite comparable to flat-pack kitchens, taking into account installation.

Supplied The entire home renovation, which included double glazing, structural changes, a new kitchen, laundry and a bathroom repaint, cost $75,000.